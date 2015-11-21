Story highlights Barcelona defeat Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu

El Clasico fixture was taking place amid tight security

(CNN) Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid to win the first El Clasico fixture of the season 4-0 amid tight security in light of last week's terror attacks in Paris.

Goals from Luis Suarez (twice), Neymar and Andres Iniesta ensured the reigning Spanish champion would secure its fifth straight league victory and move six points ahead of great rival Real at the top of the La Liga standings.

A late red card for Real substitute Isco added further insult to the host's injury.

"This victory is glorious, especially in the way that it came about," said Barca boss Luis Enrique after the match. "We were the better side and the triumph is down to us."

For Real boss, Rafa Benitez, the humiliating loss will undoubtedly lead to a scolding in the notoriously fickle Madrid sporting press.

