- Barcelona defeat Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu
- El Clasico fixture was taking place amid tight security
(CNN)Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid to win the first El Clasico fixture of the season 4-0 amid tight security in light of last week's terror attacks in Paris.
Goals from Luis Suarez (twice), Neymar and Andres Iniesta ensured the reigning Spanish champion would secure its fifth straight league victory and move six points ahead of great rival Real at the top of the La Liga standings.
A late red card for Real substitute Isco added further insult to the host's injury.
"This victory is glorious, especially in the way that it came about," said Barca boss Luis Enrique after the match. "We were the better side and the triumph is down to us."
For Real boss, Rafa Benitez, the humiliating loss will undoubtedly lead to a scolding in the notoriously fickle Madrid sporting press.
Some Real fans even waved white hankies towards the end of the game, a sign of their discontent and unhappiness at their sides performance.
Tight security
Yet if the mood of the Madrid crowd at the end of the 90 minutes was mutinous, it was tense yet stoic before kick-off.
The buildup to Saturday's game had been dominated by security concerns in the wake of last week's terror attacks in Paris.
Sweeps around the Santiago Bernabeu stadium began on Thursday while video footage showed stewards forensically inspecting every single seat in the 80,000 seater arena on Friday.
One thousand national police were in attendance while 1,400 private security guards were appointed by Real Madrid in light of events in Paris.
Madrid, of course, is no stranger to terrorist attacks. The Spanish capital was long a target for Basque separatist group ETA.
It was also victim of the most devastating terror ever attacks carried out on European soil when 191 people died and over 1,000 were injured in the 2004 train bombings for which an al Qaeda inspired cell later blamed.
Players paused before kick-off for a moments silence in respect of last week's victims, among whom were three Spaniards.
A giant French flag was also raised above one section of the stadium while dignitaries including Spanish prime minister, Mariano Rajoy looked on.
Barca dominates
As the action got underway, however, it appeared that only one side had turned up to play.
Barcelona appeared quicker, slicker and hungrier, harrying the slack hosts into mistakes and creating chances almost at will.
It took Luis Suarez just 11 minutes to open the scoring. The Uruguayan striker finished coolly from 14-yards with the outside of his right foot after being played in by Sergi Roberto.
Neymar then doubled the advantage before halftime, slotting low beyond Keylor Navas from close range.
Only heroic defending from Marcelo and Raphael Varane prevented Barca from making it 3-0 at the break. But a rocket-shot from Andres Iniesta did make it three at the beginning of the second half.
Suarez grabbed his second and Barca's fourth on 75 minutes, gracefully lifting the ball over Navas after a delightful pass from substitute Lionel Messi.
The fact that Barca kept star-player Messi, who was making his first appearance due to injury in since September, on the bench until the 56th minute made the utterly dominant nature of its performance all the more remarkable.
Real Madrid's own substitute, Isco, was given a straight red card shortly after Barca's fourth goal for an awful tackle on Neymar.
And Barca should have made it five as injury time approached. But substitute Munir El Haddadi fired tamely wide when presented with a glorious opportunity by Neymar.