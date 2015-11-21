Story highlights Club football returns to Paris after terror attacks

Paris Saint Germain defeats Lorient 2-1

(CNN) French football regained some semblance of normality Saturday as Ligue 1 fixtures returned in the wake of last week's terrorist attacks in central Paris and at the Stade de France.

Emotional scenes greeted players at the Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in northwest France as league-leaders Paris Saint Germain, the capital's biggest club side, visited seventh-placed Lorient.

The occasion marked the first time PSG had taken to the field since last Friday's attack.

A minutes silence was impeccably observed before the game while the Parisian team's players donned a special commemorative jersey with the words "Je suis Paris" (I am Paris) displayed beneath the club crest.

Children also released doves as a symbol of peace and reconciliation on the pitch prior to kick-off.

Le maillot des Parisiens arborant "Je suis Paris" en hommage aux victimes des attentats de Paris. #FCLPSG pic.twitter.com/yfs6sdztkl — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) November 21, 2015

Read More