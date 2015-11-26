Story highlights German police arrest two after searching an Islamic center in the capital city

(CNN) A German special forces unit arrested two men in a Berlin raid Thursday who are accused of plotting "a significant criminal act against state security," according to Berlin authorities.

The two men were arrested in the Britz section of the German capital after a search was conducted on an Islamic cultural center, police said.

The suspects, whose identities have not been released, are 28 and 46, according to police, and the German newspaper Der Tagesspeigel reports that one of them was Tunisian and the other Syrian.

Police said "a suspected dangerous object" found in a vehicle linked to the suspects prompted an evacuation of nearby residences.

Berlin's attorney general is heading up the ongoing investigation.