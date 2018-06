Why Tiger Woods isn't trendy, but Rickie Fowler is

Story highlights Tiger Woods still recognized by 97% of Americans

However, only 37% recognize Jordan Spieth

Rickie Fowler is golf's leading "trendsetter"

Only 47% see Woods as a "trendsetter"

(CNN) While he may not have won a major since 2008 -- or any PGA Tour title since 2013 -- Tiger Woods is still by far and away the most recognizable golfer in the United States, according to a new report.

Despite the emergence of young, marketable players like Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, Woods remains much better known than the game's new stars.

Repucom, a company that analyzes and provides market data, found that 97% of Americans are aware of who Woods is, compared to just 20% for Fowler and 37% for world No. 1 Spieth.

However, one area in which the 39-year-old now lags majorly behind -- aside from recent trophies -- is "trendsetting," where Fowler is now the world's leading golfer with an 81% rating, according to the research.

The world No. 5 caused quite a stir in May after sharing a passionate kiss with model girlfriend Alexis Randock on the 18th green following his victory at The Players Championship.

