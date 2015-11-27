Story highlights Debris from a SpaceX rocket is found across the Atlantic Ocean

Encrusted in barnacles, the debris shows a U.S. flag and the words "Falcon 9"

Some Reddit users believe it is debris from a space station resupply mission that blew up in June

London (CNN) A large chunk of debris from a SpaceX rocket has been found floating off a remote British island, more than 4,000 miles (6,500 kilometers) from where it took off.

The barnacle-encrusted debris -- which measures about 33 feet by 13 feet (10 meters by 4 meters) and is decorated with a U.S. flag -- is believed to have come from an unmanned Falcon 9 rocket, designed by Elon Musk's private aerospace company, which blew up in June shortly after launch

The rockets are launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida. But the object was found off the Isles of Scilly, a small archipelago southwest of the British mainland.

The words "Falcon 9" were visible on the debris, said Joseph Thomas, a boat captain who spotted the object in the water between the islands of Bryher and Tresco on Thursday afternoon.

CNN Map

"My first thoughts were, it might be a whale or something dead floating on the surface, because there were seabirds feeding off it," said Thomas, a skipper for Tresco Boat Services. "It turned out they were feeding off goose barnacles."