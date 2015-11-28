Abu Dhabi GP: Nico Rosberg claims sixth straight pole

Story highlights
- Nico Rosberg claims sixth straight pole at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- Mercedes driver pips teammate Lewis Hamilton's time on final lap
(CNN)Nico Rosberg's F1 hot-streak showed little sign of fading as the German claimed a sixth straight pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Saturday.
The Mercedes driver outpaced teammate Lewis Hamilton by 0.377 seconds but left it late, achieving his best time on his final qualifying run of the day.
Hamilton looked to have arrested the mini-slump he has experienced since being crowned champion at the U.S. Grand Prix in October by recording what was the fastest time on his own final lap.
But Rosberg's late show topped that and gives him the advantage at the front of the grid in the final race of season.
Rosberg, who has also won the last two races, later told reporters that he felt "quicker in the moment" after what has largely been a disappointing year spent in Hamilton's shadow.
Conversely, Hamilton lamented some minor issues with his car after a long season but congratulated his "really quick" teammate and opponent on a "great job in Q3."
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen clinched third place on the starting grid ahead of Sergio Perez in the Force India while Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull will start fifth with Valtteri Bottas of Williams in sixth.
Nico Hulkenberg of Force India and Felipe Massa in the second Williams will start in seventh and eighth respectively.
Red Bull's Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz of Torro Rosso will close out the top 10.
Further down the grid, it was a frustrating day for Raikkonen's Ferrari teammate and four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel, who failed to make it out of Q1 and will start Sunday's race in 16th position.