Abu Dhabi GP: Nico Rosberg claims sixth straight pole

Story highlights Nico Rosberg claims sixth straight pole at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes driver pips teammate Lewis Hamilton's time on final lap

(CNN) Nico Rosberg's F1 hot-streak showed little sign of fading as the German claimed a sixth straight pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Saturday.

The Mercedes driver outpaced teammate Lewis Hamilton by 0.377 seconds but left it late, achieving his best time on his final qualifying run of the day.

Hamilton looked to have arrested the mini-slump he has experienced since being crowned champion at the U.S. Grand Prix in October by recording what was the fastest time on his own final lap.

But Rosberg's late show topped that and gives him the advantage at the front of the grid in the final race of season.

Rosberg, who has also won the last two races, later told reporters that he felt "quicker in the moment" after what has largely been a disappointing year spent in Hamilton's shadow.

Read More