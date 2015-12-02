Breaking News

    What's behind Manchester City's multimillion pound deal with Chinese investors?

    By Euan McKirdy, CNN

    Updated 0756 GMT (1556 HKT) December 2, 2015

    Chinese investors buy into City Football Group
      Chinese investors buy into City Football Group

    Chinese investors buy into City Football Group

    Story highlights

    • Manchester City's parent company takes on new Chinese partners
    • Deal is hoped to open up Chinese market to the Premier League leaders
    • China's leaders have long sought to bolster their country's footballing prowess

    (CNN)The owners of English Premier League leader Manchester City have announced a multimillion pound partnership with a consortium of Chinese investors.

    China Media Group acquired a 13% in City Football Group, the parent company of the Manchester team, for $400 million.
      The sale means Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group, which remains majority owner, will have effectively recouped its initial investment in the team despite spending big on players and facility since it took over in 2008.
      The club is the sixth-richest in the world, with revenues of €414 million ($440 million) in the 2013-14 season, according to consultancy Deloitte.
      City Football Group, which also owns are New York City FC and Melbourne City FC, has long looked to expand its reach beyond the English league. No intentions to invest in a Chinese team have been revealed yet however.
      So what's behind the deal?
      Who are City Football Group's new partners?

        Can Aguero and Sterling send Manchester City to the top?

      Can Aguero and Sterling send Manchester City to the top?
      The consortium of Chinese investors is headed by media mogul Li Ruigang, whose China Media Capital, a state-backed private equity and venture capital firm based in Shanghai, has previously partnered with Warner Bros and Legoland-owner Merlin Entertainments.
      Li made headlines in October by paying Rmb 8bn for the five-year broadcasting rights for China's Super League football competition.
      The other Chinese investor, Citic Capital, is a subsidiary under China state-owned conglomerate Citic Group, whose investing arm is currently under government investigation for alleged insider trading.

      What do they get from the deal?

      China has long been seen as a glittering prize for those who seek to internationalize football, with a billion potential fans, many of whom have not pledged their allegiance to any particular team, international or otherwise. City's owners are hoping to capitalize on its successes by growing a lasting fanbase overseas.
      "Football is the most loved, played and watched sport in the world and in China, the exponential growth pathway for the game is both unique and hugely exciting. We have therefore worked hard to find the right partners and to create the right deal structure to leverage the incredible potential that exists in China, both for CFG and for football at large," says City chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak.
      The capital from the share acquisition will be used by CFG to "fund its China growth, further CFG international business expansion opportunities and further develop CFG infrastructure assets," the group said in a statement.

      What does this mean for the future of Man City?

      The wealth -- and value -- gap between City and their crosstown rivals Manchester United is narrowed with this deal, which values City Football Group at $3 billion, roughly the same as their uber-successful neighbors.
      Their neighbors have a fantastic global reach, and are able to broker lucrative sponsorship deals with companies across the globe for a huge array of products, including "official partners" in products as diverse as wine, paint and noodles.
      Headline deals like CFG's partnership seek to redress this imbalance. The club will be looking to cement its position at home and overseas after a long climb to the top table of English football.
      Reaction in the UK, China and around the world

      This is the first investment in English football by a Chinese entity, and may be in part due to efforts at the highest level.
      Photos: Prime ministers, presidents and footballers meet at Manchester City
      British Prime Minister David Cameron and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Manchester City's training ground Friday. The pair met with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak as well as Sergio Aguero, the club's star Argentine striker.
      British Prime Minister David Cameron and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Manchester City's training ground Friday. The pair met with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak as well as Sergio Aguero, the club's star Argentine striker.
      Aguero will miss Sunday's Manchester derby against United after picking up an injury while on international duty with Argentina. He scored five of his side's six goals in the recent 6-1 win over Newcastle.
      Aguero will miss Sunday's Manchester derby against United after picking up an injury while on international duty with Argentina. He scored five of his side's six goals in the recent 6-1 win over Newcastle.
      Prime Minister Cameron took Xi for beer at The Plough is Cadsden, which is close to his countryside retreat Chequers. The two enjoyed a pint of British beer and dined out on fish and chips.
      Prime Minister Cameron took Xi for beer at The Plough is Cadsden, which is close to his countryside retreat Chequers. The two enjoyed a pint of British beer and dined out on fish and chips.
      Xi, who is currently enjoying a state visit to Britain, gave a speech to members of Parliament and enjoyed a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.
      Xi, who is currently enjoying a state visit to Britain, gave a speech to members of Parliament and enjoyed a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.
      President Xi and First Lady Peng Liyuan with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, took time to view a display of Chinese items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace.
      President Xi and First Lady Peng Liyuan with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, took time to view a display of Chinese items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace.
      In October, British Prime Minister David Cameron invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to Manchester City's training ground, where he met al Mubarak and other executives, along some of the club's star players, including mercurial Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero.
      In China there are hopes that the deal will raise the profile and popularity of the sport. In 2011, Xi, reportedly a football fan himself, set out his three-part ambition for the sport in China: "To qualify for the World Cup, to host the World Cup and to win the World Cup."
      However, China has struggled to realize its leaders sporting ambitions. The team looks unlikely to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after losing to Qatar and being held to successive draws by Hong Kong, a side ranked 70 places lower.