(CNN) Lawmakers have voted to expand Germany's role in the fight against ISIS.

The parliamentary vote Friday was 445 in favor, 146 against and 7 abstentions.

Germany's post- World War II constitution hinders it in participating in battles on foreign soil. So, it can't commit to airstrikes.

But it can enhance its military support role. It can, for instance, deploy high-tech intelligence jets over Syria and northern Iraq to help other countries' forces pinpoint targets.

The German Cabinet approved the military support mission against ISIS in Syria this week.

