Story highlights Olympic champion out as Hirscher wins again

Austrian's victory follows surprise super-G win on Saturday

Aksel Lund Svindal wins three straight World Cup events

(CNN) One of giant slalom's heavyweights hit the mat in front of home fans at Beaver Creek on Sunday.

Ted Ligety crashed out in the morning's first run, sliding through a gate before comparing the blow to a bout with a boxing legend.

"I have a dead leg. It feels like Mike Tyson or somebody punched me in the leg," the 31-year-old told reporters.

In Ligety's absence, Austria's Marcel Hirscher went on to pick up his second win in two days.

Hirscher won last season's overall giant slalom World Cup title -- one of only three years in the last eight where Ligety has not prevailed.

Read More