Euro 2016: The secret to success

(CNN) Fewer stars, more team players -- that's the way to win one of the world's biggest football tournaments, according to Owen Hargreaves.

Ahead of Saturday's draw for the 2016 European Championship in Paris, former England international Hargreaves believes many teams are missing a trick by not focusing more on togetherness rather than individual brilliance.

It's a failing that Hargreaves reckons England have been guilty of in the past by trying to cram too many star names into the squad.

And he points to the Greece team which stunned the football world by winning the European Championship finals in 2004 to back up his argument.

Without any household names, Greece was not expected to achieve anything of note in Portugal but ended up defeating the host nation in the final.

"You think about Greece winning Euro 2004. How many of those players were star players?" Hargreaves, who enjoyed a successful career with Bayern Munich and Manchester United, told CNN.

"Not really any of them, but for whatever reason, they were an incredible team. They blended together and beat the host nation, Portugal, in the final."

Hargreaves was part of the England team which failed to live up to the hype

Hargreaves was part of the England team which reached the quarterfinals at the 2004 tournament where it was beaten on penalties by Portugal.

He remembers the febrile atmosphere that accompanied the England team — as it so often does at major tournaments.

"We had the star players but we probably didn't have enough time to be together, to train together, to make a team of it.

"There was so much expectation, so much pressure, that I think sometimes we could have done with one or two less so-called 'star' players and maybe a few more that did a role for the team like Greece did in 2004."

Photos: David Beckham through the years Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – David Beckham is a man of many talents. Not only is he one of the most famous names in sports, but he's also one heck of a model. Tommy Hilfiger has now recognized the 38-year-old former soccer player as the No. 1 underwear model of the century . It's just one of several career highs for Beckham, seen here modeling Emporio Armani underwear in a 2009-2010 ad campaign. Hide Caption 1 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – Beckham makes his England debut at a World Cup qualifying match against Moldova in 1996. Hide Caption 2 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – Beckham celebrates his goal against Colombia in the 1998 World Cup. Hide Caption 3 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – As a player on Manchester United, Beckham cools down during the FA Charity Shield match against Arsenal in 1998. Hide Caption 4 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – At the 1998 World Cup, in a second-round match against Argentina, Beckham was sent off for kicking out at Diego Simeone. England lost the match on penalties and was eliminated, with Beckham becoming a hate figure for some fans. Hide Caption 5 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – Beckham poses after a news conference in Awaji-shima Island, Japan, in 2002. Hide Caption 6 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – Beckham poses with Beyonce, left, and Jennifer Lopez in Madrid during a presentation of the new Pepsi "Samourai" in 2004. Hide Caption 7 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years A name brand – Beckham acts as England's captain during the 2004 European Championships in Portugal. Hide Caption 8 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – Beckham waves after a La Liga match between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna in 2007. Hide Caption 9 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – The midfielder celebrates with his sons in 2007 after Real Madrid won the Spanish League title by beating Mallorca. Hide Caption 10 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – Beckham makes an appearance to promote his fragrance "David Beckham Intimately Night" in Sydney in 2007. Hide Caption 11 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – Beckham reveals his new No. 32 jersey after his loan move to AC Milan in 2008. Hide Caption 12 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – Beckham controls the ball during a 2010 World Cup qualifier. Hide Caption 13 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – Beckham, during his time with the Los Angeles Galaxy, walks toward the line judge to have a chat during Game 1 of the MLS Western Conference semifinals in 2009. Hide Caption 14 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – Beckham arrives at Sydney International Airport in 2010. Hide Caption 15 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – David and his wife, Victoria, arrive at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Hide Caption 16 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – The Beckhams attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, in 2012. Hide Caption 17 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – Beckham celebrated his second MLS Cup in December 2012 when he decided to leave with a year left on his contract and seek one final challenge in Europe. Hide Caption 18 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – Beckham passes under London's Tower Bridge in a speedboat carrying the Olympic Torch in 2012. Hide Caption 19 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – Beckham poses with Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, left, and PSG sports director Leonardo during a news conference announcing his new gig in January 2013. Hide Caption 20 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – Beckham waves after PSG played Brest in his final home match in May. Beckham had signed on with the team just a few months prior to his retirement. Hide Caption 21 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – Beckham and his daughter, Harper, make their way through a crowd in New York in February. Harper, Beckham's fourth child, was born in 2011. Hide Caption 22 of 23 Photos: David Beckham through the years David Beckham through the years – Since retiring from soccer, Beckham has tried his hand at acting. It was announced in March that he will appear in a special edition of the UK classic sitcom, "Only Fools and Horses, " to raise money for a good cause. Hide Caption 23 of 23

England's so-called 'golden generation" was blessed with talent but failed to deliver when it really mattered.

The likes of David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes were all involved in the squad which played in that tournament -- all stars in their own right for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

"It was interesting to have all these star players from all the individual teams that were so competitive in the Premier League to come together and find a way to blend it all together and make great individual talents a team," said Hargreaves.

"With England, for whatever reason, we were never able to find that balance. We had great talent but being a great team is something different.

Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate After more than a year of qualifying matches, 23 teams as well as host nation France will fight it out at Euro 2016 -- the continent's biggest football party. The 24 teams discovered Saturday who they will play after the draw in the Palais des Congres. Hide Caption 1 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate There were wild celebrations in the state of Kosovo after Albania secured a spot at a major football tournament for the first time. Albania endured a rollercoaster route to Euro 2016 -- including two politically-charged games against rival Serbia. One had to be abandoned because a drone was flown over Belgrade's Partizan Stadium, causing a brawl among the players and a pitch invasion. Hide Caption 2 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Switzerland automatically qualified behind England in Group E, even though it lost its first two games of the campaign. Many of the squad can trace their roots back to Bosnia or Kosovo, including Xherdan Shaqiri (pictured). The Swiss co-hosted the 2008 tournament with Austria, but failed to make it out of the group stages, as the national team did in its previous two appearances. Hide Caption 3 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate England became only the sixth team to win all of its Euro qualifying games. Roy Hodgson's team was the first to book its place at next year's tournament, and won all 10 qualifiers. Hide Caption 4 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Drawn in a group with European heavyweights such as Turkey and the Netherlands, Iceland guaranteed its spot in France with two games to spare. The football minnow is the smallest country to ever qualify for the European Championship. Hide Caption 5 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate The Czech Republic, which topped Iceland's group, has qualified for every Euro tournament since 1996 -- where it lost 2-1 in the final to Germany at Wembley Stadium. Hide Caption 6 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Turkey earned its nickname of "The Comeback Kings" in qualifying for Euro 2016 -- it only had one point after the opening three matches. The Turks reached France thanks to being the best third-placed team after beating Iceland 1-0 in the final round. Hide Caption 7 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Belgium secured automatic qualification with a game to spare, and will be one of the teams to watch at the tournament. The 2014 World Cup quarterfinalist's squad contains many English Premier League stars -- including Eden Hazard, who was The Red Devils' joint top scorer with five goals. Hide Caption 8 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Gareth Bale will lead Wales to its first major tournament since the 1958 World Cup. The "Red Dragons" conceded just four goals in nine matches, finishing second behind Belgium. Hide Caption 9 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Spain is looking to win an unprecedented third European title in a row, having won the competition in 2008 and 2012. The 2010 World Cup winners topped Group C with ease -- winning nine games in row. Hide Caption 10 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Slovakia reached its first major tournament with a 4-2 victory over Luxembourg. Its first win in four matches meant Ukraine finished third in Group C and will face a playoff. Hide Caption 11 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Germany reached Euro 2016 with relative ease, despite losses to Republic of Ireland and Poland. Thomas Mueller top-scored for the world champions with nine goals. The Germans were runners-up in 2008 and third in 2012. Hide Caption 12 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate An inspired Robert Lewandowski helped Poland book its place at Euro 2016. The forward's record-equaling 13th goal of the campaign secured his country second place in Group D. Poland will be hoping Lewandowski can propel it out of the group stage for the first time in its history. The Bayern Munich striker has smashed 25 goals for club and country this season. Hide Caption 13 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Northern Ireland reached its first major tournament in 30 years, topping Group F by one point from Romania. Hide Caption 14 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Romania will make its fifth appearance in a European Championship thanks to five wins and five draws in Group F. Hide Caption 15 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Austria played in its first European Championship in 2008 as co-host with Switzerland. It ended prematurely, however, as Austria failed to make it beyond the group stage. This time Austria topped Group G in qualifying, winning nine games and drawing once. Hide Caption 16 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Leonid Slutskiy was key to turning around Russia's fortunes -- he was put in temporary charge of a side which was four points adrift of second-placed Sweden in Group G when Fabio Capello departed. But four wins on the bounce helped the country to reach its fifth European Championship. Hide Caption 17 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo will be hoping to add the Euros to his list of honors next year after returning to the national team for the qualifiers. The veteran Italy midfielder suffered defeat in the 2012 final against Spain, a crushing 4-0 reverse. The Azzurri, unbeaten in topping Group H this time, also finished runners-up in 2000. Hide Caption 18 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Croatia leapfrogged Norway to second place in Group H thanks to Ivan Perišić (L) hitting the only goal against Malta in the last round. It will be Croatia's third successive appearance at the finals. Hide Caption 19 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's five goals helped his country top Group I. The 2004 finalist won seven games in a row, after losing its opening match to Albania. Third-placed Denmark went into the playoffs. Hide Caption 20 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Four sides booked their place at Euro 2016 after winning a two-legged play-off tie.



Ukraine will be in France next year after they drew 1-1 with Slovenia -- enough for a 3-1 aggregate victory. They co-hosted the 2012 edition with Poiand, where they failed to progress to the quarterfinals. Hide Caption 21 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Zlatan Ibrahimovic prolonged his international career after securing Sweden a Euro finals place with a 4-3 aggregate win over neighbors Denmark. The Swedes -- finalists at the 1958 world cup -- will partake in their fifth successive European Championship, their sixth in total. Hide Caption 22 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Republic of Ireland fans can start to plan their trip to France after a Jon Walters brace ended Bosnia-Herzegovina's hopes of reaching Euro 2016. The 3-1 aggregate Irish victory. came six years to the week after their hearts were broken by an unnoticed Thierry Henry handball -- which cost them a spot at the 2010 world cup. Hide Caption 23 of 24 Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate Thirty years since their last major tournament, Hungary are bound for the finals after defeating Norway 3-1 on aggregate -- their first Euros since 1972. The Magyars had three different coaches over the course of the qualifying campaign. Hide Caption 24 of 24

"I think 2004 was our best generation -- it was literally an all-star cast of world class players in probably every position.

"For whatever reason, we struggled to find a blend of all those individual talents and make a team of it.

England, which has never won the European Championship finals, will be one of 24 teams in Saturday's draw for the tournament which begins on June 10. Hosts France have twice won the Euros -- in 1984 when they also staged the competition and then in 2000.

Roy Hodgson's current generation are not expected to challenge for the title, despite winning all 10 of its games in qualification, with a recent friendly defeat by Spain highlighting the gulf in class England face when they play the top international teams.

JUST WATCHED Owen Hargreaves: Five reasons to love Euro 2016 Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Owen Hargreaves: Five reasons to love Euro 2016 02:56

But this England team does have its positives with a number of young players set to make their mark.

Dele Alli, the Tottenham midfielder, is one of the most exciting players to have emerged in recent years, while his teammate Harry Kane, is growing into one of Europe's most talented strikers.

Then there's Raheem Sterling, the man who Manchester City paid Liverpool a reported $76 million for, who is beginning to showcase his talent in the Champions League.

Ross Barkley, the Everton playmaker, has impressed in the Premier League, while John Stones, the central defender, is considered one of the most outstanding prospects in English football.

And after failing to make it through the group stage at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, there is little expectation of England success next summer in France -- though that could work to the team's advantage, according to Hargreaves.

Alli scored his first goal for England in last month's 2-0 win against France

"I think with this England team the expectation is far less," he said.

"It's a relatively young team with some great young players and I think that will work in England's favor.

"I don't think England are heavy favorites so I think they should trust some of the younger players because I think sometimes they have a hunger and desire to showcase that talent."

It's often said experience counts for everything in international football, but Hargreaves says being young often means you have fewer nerves.

"I remember when I first came onto the scene, probably some of the best games I played was when I was 20 years old because I had a fearlessness and point to prove to everybody.

"Nobody knew who you were -- you were kind of under the radar. I think that England, potentially, with some of these younger players, might be able to do that."