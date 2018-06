Story highlights Munich survivor urges France to host 2016 soccer tournament

(CNN) Shaul Ladany knows more than most about death -- he escaped it in the Nazi concentration camps during World War II and in Munich's Olympic village in 1972.

If last month's Paris terror attacks made many pause for thought, they brought back chilling memories for Ladany.

Race walker Ladany was a member of the Israeli Olympic team which had 11 of its athletes murdered by members of the Palestinian Black September group who took them hostage in what remains the darkest chapter in Olympic history.

While huge protests erupted calling for the cancellation of the 1972 Olympics, the Games went ahead after a one-day pause.

Ladany, who packed his bags and left Munich with the surviving members of the Israeli team and the coffins of the dead, agreed with the decision to continues because otherwise the "terrorists won twice."