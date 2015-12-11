Photos: Euro 2016 draw: 24 teams await fate After more than a year of qualifying matches, 23 teams as well as host nation France will fight it out at Euro 2016 -- the continent's biggest football party. The 24 teams discovered Saturday who they will play after the draw in the Palais des Congres. Hide Caption 1 of 24

There were wild celebrations in the state of Kosovo after Albania secured a spot at a major football tournament for the first time. Albania endured a rollercoaster route to Euro 2016 -- including two politically-charged games against rival Serbia. One had to be abandoned because a drone was flown over Belgrade's Partizan Stadium, causing a brawl among the players and a pitch invasion.

Switzerland automatically qualified behind England in Group E, even though it lost its first two games of the campaign. Many of the squad can trace their roots back to Bosnia or Kosovo, including Xherdan Shaqiri (pictured). The Swiss co-hosted the 2008 tournament with Austria, but failed to make it out of the group stages, as the national team did in its previous two appearances.

England became only the sixth team to win all of its Euro qualifying games. Roy Hodgson's team was the first to book its place at next year's tournament, and won all 10 qualifiers.

Drawn in a group with European heavyweights such as Turkey and the Netherlands, Iceland guaranteed its spot in France with two games to spare. The football minnow is the smallest country to ever qualify for the European Championship.

The Czech Republic, which topped Iceland's group, has qualified for every Euro tournament since 1996 -- where it lost 2-1 in the final to Germany at Wembley Stadium.

Turkey earned its nickname of "The Comeback Kings" in qualifying for Euro 2016 -- it only had one point after the opening three matches. The Turks reached France thanks to being the best third-placed team after beating Iceland 1-0 in the final round.

Belgium secured automatic qualification with a game to spare, and will be one of the teams to watch at the tournament. The 2014 World Cup quarterfinalist's squad contains many English Premier League stars -- including Eden Hazard, who was The Red Devils' joint top scorer with five goals.

Gareth Bale will lead Wales to its first major tournament since the 1958 World Cup. The "Red Dragons" conceded just four goals in nine matches, finishing second behind Belgium.

Spain is looking to win an unprecedented third European title in a row, having won the competition in 2008 and 2012. The 2010 World Cup winners topped Group C with ease -- winning nine games in row.

Slovakia reached its first major tournament with a 4-2 victory over Luxembourg. Its first win in four matches meant Ukraine finished third in Group C and will face a playoff.

Germany reached Euro 2016 with relative ease, despite losses to Republic of Ireland and Poland. Thomas Mueller top-scored for the world champions with nine goals. The Germans were runners-up in 2008 and third in 2012.

An inspired Robert Lewandowski helped Poland book its place at Euro 2016. The forward's record-equaling 13th goal of the campaign secured his country second place in Group D. Poland will be hoping Lewandowski can propel it out of the group stage for the first time in its history. The Bayern Munich striker has smashed 25 goals for club and country this season.

Northern Ireland reached its first major tournament in 30 years, topping Group F by one point from Romania.

Romania will make its fifth appearance in a European Championship thanks to five wins and five draws in Group F.

Austria played in its first European Championship in 2008 as co-host with Switzerland. It ended prematurely, however, as Austria failed to make it beyond the group stage. This time Austria topped Group G in qualifying, winning nine games and drawing once.

Leonid Slutskiy was key to turning around Russia's fortunes -- he was put in temporary charge of a side which was four points adrift of second-placed Sweden in Group G when Fabio Capello departed. But four wins on the bounce helped the country to reach its fifth European Championship.

World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo will be hoping to add the Euros to his list of honors next year after returning to the national team for the qualifiers. The veteran Italy midfielder suffered defeat in the 2012 final against Spain, a crushing 4-0 reverse. The Azzurri, unbeaten in topping Group H this time, also finished runners-up in 2000.

Croatia leapfrogged Norway to second place in Group H thanks to Ivan Perišić (L) hitting the only goal against Malta in the last round. It will be Croatia's third successive appearance at the finals.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's five goals helped his country top Group I. The 2004 finalist won seven games in a row, after losing its opening match to Albania. Third-placed Denmark went into the playoffs.

Four sides booked their place at Euro 2016 after winning a two-legged play-off tie.



Ukraine will be in France next year after they drew 1-1 with Slovenia -- enough for a 3-1 aggregate victory. They co-hosted the 2012 edition with Poiand, where they failed to progress to the quarterfinals.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic prolonged his international career after securing Sweden a Euro finals place with a 4-3 aggregate win over neighbors Denmark. The Swedes -- finalists at the 1958 world cup -- will partake in their fifth successive European Championship, their sixth in total.

Republic of Ireland fans can start to plan their trip to France after a Jon Walters brace ended Bosnia-Herzegovina's hopes of reaching Euro 2016. The 3-1 aggregate Irish victory. came six years to the week after their hearts were broken by an unnoticed Thierry Henry handball -- which cost them a spot at the 2010 world cup.