Story highlights Rome will host Ryder Cup for first time

Beats rival bids from three countries

It will redevelop Marco Simone venue

(CNN) It's one of Europe's greatest cities, with a rich history of sport stretching back thousands of years.

Rome's Colosseum may once have witnessed bloody battles to the death, but in 2022 the Eternal City will host golf's most gladiatorial contest for the first time.

Italy overcame competition from Austria, Germany and Spain to be named only the third country from mainland Europe to stage the Ryder Cup -- golf's greatest team event, where Europe takes on the United States over three days.

Denmark, Portugal and Turkey had also been in contention when the bidding process began in June 2014, but later withdrew.

"I would like to offer my congratulations to Italy, whose bold and ambitious bid has seen them become the host nation for the 2022 Ryder Cup," European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said Monday.

