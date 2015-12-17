Story highlights Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy is punched at a campaign event

Teenager arrested after launching blow at PM's head

(CNN) Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was dealt an eye-watering sucker punch by a teenager during a campaign event Wednesday.

The young man got up close to the Prime Minister, reportedly asking to take a photograph, before unleashing his left fist into the side of Rajoy's head.

The punch knocked Rajoy's glasses off of his face, leaving the leader of the People's Party bruised but otherwise "feeling good," he later said in a tweet.

The 17-year-old attacker was later shown being taken away in handcuffs by security guards.

Rajoy had been speaking to a large crowd in the northwestern city of Pontevedra, ahead of the country's general election on Sunday.

Read More