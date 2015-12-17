Breaking News

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy punched by teen at campaign event

By Sheena McKenzie, for CNN

Updated 1328 GMT (2128 HKT) December 17, 2015

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

spain prime minister punched ct_00002602
spain prime minister punched ct_00002602

    JUST WATCHED

    Spanish PM gets punched at campaign event

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spanish PM gets punched at campaign event 00:51

Story highlights

  • Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy is punched at a campaign event
  • Teenager arrested after launching blow at PM's head

(CNN)Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was dealt an eye-watering sucker punch by a teenager during a campaign event Wednesday.

The young man got up close to the Prime Minister, reportedly asking to take a photograph, before unleashing his left fist into the side of Rajoy's head.
    The punch knocked Rajoy's glasses off of his face, leaving the leader of the People's Party bruised but otherwise "feeling good," he later said in a tweet.
    The 17-year-old attacker was later shown being taken away in handcuffs by security guards.
    Rajoy had been speaking to a large crowd in the northwestern city of Pontevedra, ahead of the country's general election on Sunday.
    Read More
    A flushed-looking Rajoy didn't let the blow stop him from appearing at a nearby city later in the day.