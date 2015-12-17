Story highlights Jose Mourinho sacked as Chelsea manager

Social media responds by mercilessly mocking the Portuguese

(CNN) Jose Mourinho's miserable 2015-16 season goes from bad to worse -- and we'd recommend he swerves social media for a while after Chelsea confirmed Thursday that they had "parted company" with the Portuguese manager by "mutual consent."

Chelsea Football Club and Jose Mourinho have today parted company by mutual consent. https://t.co/YYJaxxdE36 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 17, 2015

Were Chelsea right to sack Jose Mourinho? https://t.co/AOVqB0CyMV #CFC — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) December 17, 2015

Rival clubs' fans showed little sympathy, basking in the glory of one of the Premier League's most successful managers being sacked by Chelsea for the second time.

Mourinho has had many public spats with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger over the years and unsurprisingly there was plenty of schadenfreude from Gunners fans, specifically relating to the poor form of Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who used to play for the north London team.

Good work, Agent Fabregas. We're bringing you in. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) December 17, 2015

One of Mourinho's jibes at Wenger was that the Frenchman was "a specialist in failure," providing an open goal for some Arsenal fans reveling in the misfortune of one of their club's greatest adversaries.

Other social media users referenced Mourinho's public falling out with former Chelsea club doctor Eva Carneiro as a reason for Mourinho's demise.