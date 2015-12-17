Story highlights
(CNN)Jose Mourinho's miserable 2015-16 season goes from bad to worse -- and we'd recommend he swerves social media for a while after Chelsea confirmed Thursday that they had "parted company" with the Portuguese manager by "mutual consent."
Rival clubs' fans showed little sympathy, basking in the glory of one of the Premier League's most successful managers being sacked by Chelsea for the second time.
Mourinho has had many public spats with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger over the years and unsurprisingly there was plenty of schadenfreude from Gunners fans, specifically relating to the poor form of Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who used to play for the north London team.
One of Mourinho's jibes at Wenger was that the Frenchman was "a specialist in failure," providing an open goal for some Arsenal fans reveling in the misfortune of one of their club's greatest adversaries.
Other social media users referenced Mourinho's public falling out with former Chelsea club doctor Eva Carneiro as a reason for Mourinho's demise.
There was plenty of speculation as to who might replace Mourinho, with the British media recently linking former Tottenham Hotspur manager Juande Ramos with the job...
... and where Mourinho might end up next -- would he be tempted by the challenge of lower league English football team Luton Town?
Or how he could go about finding his next job.
When you're unemployed it can be tough finding a new job, with plenty of hoops to jump through before you land that dream post.
While the UK's Prime Minister assured him there were plenty of vacancies out there.
But what of his legacy? In July, Mourinho suggested he and his Chelsea team could dominate for years to come.
If Fabregas hasn't enjoyed the most successful of seasons the Spanish midfielder was polite enough to send his best wishes to Mourinho.
For Chelsea fans despondent with the news that the most successful manager in the club's history had been shown the door, it was very much a case of what might have been ...