    Jose Mourinho: Social media reacts to manager's sacking

    By Matias Grez

    Updated 1757 GMT (0157 HKT) December 17, 2015

    Guus Hiddink has been appointed the interim boss of Chelsea for a second time.
    Guus Hiddink has been appointed the interim boss of Chelsea for a second time.
    The Dutchman has a glittering coaching CV, and was in temporary charge of the Blues between February and June 2009.
    The Dutchman has a glittering coaching CV, and was in temporary charge of the Blues between February and June 2009.
    Jose Mourinho was sacked as Chelsea manager Thursday, the club confirmed on its official website. The Portuguese manager endured a difficult downturn in results in the 2015-16 season, just months after leading Chelsea to the English Premier League title.
    Jose Mourinho was sacked as Chelsea manager Thursday, the club confirmed on its official website. The Portuguese manager endured a difficult downturn in results in the 2015-16 season, just months after leading Chelsea to the English Premier League title.
    Chelsea dominated in 2014-15, winning the championship by eight points from nearest rival Manchester City.
    Chelsea dominated in 2014-15, winning the championship by eight points from nearest rival Manchester City.
    However, near the halfway stage of the 2015-16 campaign, Chelsea was languishing just above the relegation zone following a 2-1 defeat by Leicester -- managed by Claudio Ranieri, who Mourinho replaced at Stamford Bridge in his first spell in 2004.
    However, near the halfway stage of the 2015-16 campaign, Chelsea was languishing just above the relegation zone following a 2-1 defeat by Leicester -- managed by Claudio Ranieri, who Mourinho replaced at Stamford Bridge in his first spell in 2004.
    The players have struggled too. Chelsea captain John Terry played every single minute of last season&#39;s league campaign and earned a new contract, but has often been sidelined this time around.
    The players have struggled too. Chelsea captain John Terry played every single minute of last season's league campaign and earned a new contract, but has often been sidelined this time around.
    Diego Costa, who scored 20 league goals last season, has endured criticism for his physical style of play, and was banned for three matches after an incident against Arsenal. Costa has managed just three goals so far this campaign.
    Diego Costa, who scored 20 league goals last season, has endured criticism for his physical style of play, and was banned for three matches after an incident against Arsenal. Costa has managed just three goals so far this campaign.
    Nemanja Matic, one of the outstanding players of last season, has failed to repeat his form so far this term. He was sent off in the 2-1 defeat at West Ham.
    Nemanja Matic, one of the outstanding players of last season, has failed to repeat his form so far this term. He was sent off in the 2-1 defeat at West Ham.
    Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro and physio Jon Fearn angered Mourinho by entering the field of play to treat Eden Hazard during the 2-2 draw against Swansea City on the opening day of the season. Mourinho has been heavily criticized for his behavior towards Carneiro, who subsequently left the club.
    Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro and physio Jon Fearn angered Mourinho by entering the field of play to treat Eden Hazard during the 2-2 draw against Swansea City on the opening day of the season. Mourinho has been heavily criticized for his behavior towards Carneiro, who subsequently left the club.
    Roman Abramovich has transformed Chelsea&#39;s fortunes since taking over the club in 2003. In the past 12 years Chelsea has become one of the most successful teams in Europe and won the Champions League in 2012.
    Roman Abramovich has transformed Chelsea's fortunes since taking over the club in 2003. In the past 12 years Chelsea has become one of the most successful teams in Europe and won the Champions League in 2012.
    Jurgen Klopp, who replaced Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool, piled more pressure on Mourinho when his team inflicted a 3-1 defeat on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 31.
    Jurgen Klopp, who replaced Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool, piled more pressure on Mourinho when his team inflicted a 3-1 defeat on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 31.
    Pep Guardiola, head coach of Bayern Munich, has been linked with a move to Chelsea at the end of this season.
    Pep Guardiola, head coach of Bayern Munich, has been linked with a move to Chelsea at the end of this season.
    It has also been rumored that Carlo Ancelotti -- who replaced Mourinho at Real Madrid in 2013 but is now without a club -- will return to Stamford Bridge, where the Italian won the Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010.
    It has also been rumored that Carlo Ancelotti -- who replaced Mourinho at Real Madrid in 2013 but is now without a club -- will return to Stamford Bridge, where the Italian won the Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010.
    Story highlights

    • Jose Mourinho sacked as Chelsea manager
    • Social media responds by mercilessly mocking the Portuguese

    (CNN)Jose Mourinho's miserable 2015-16 season goes from bad to worse -- and we'd recommend he swerves social media for a while after Chelsea confirmed Thursday that they had "parted company" with the Portuguese manager by "mutual consent."

    Rival clubs' fans showed little sympathy, basking in the glory of one of the Premier League's most successful managers being sacked by Chelsea for the second time.
      Mourinho has had many public spats with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger over the years and unsurprisingly there was plenty of schadenfreude from Gunners fans, specifically relating to the poor form of Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who used to play for the north London team.
      One of Mourinho's jibes at Wenger was that the Frenchman was "a specialist in failure," providing an open goal for some Arsenal fans reveling in the misfortune of one of their club's greatest adversaries.
      Other social media users referenced Mourinho's public falling out with former Chelsea club doctor Eva Carneiro as a reason for Mourinho's demise.
      Looking back on Mourinho&#39;s Chelsea reign
        Looking back on Mourinho's Chelsea reign

      There was plenty of speculation as to who might replace Mourinho, with the British media recently linking former Tottenham Hotspur manager Juande Ramos with the job...
      ... and where Mourinho might end up next -- would he be tempted by the challenge of lower league English football team Luton Town?
      Or how he could go about finding his next job.
      When you're unemployed it can be tough finding a new job, with plenty of hoops to jump through before you land that dream post.
      While the UK's Prime Minister assured him there were plenty of vacancies out there.
      But what of his legacy? In July, Mourinho suggested he and his Chelsea team could dominate for years to come.
      If Fabregas hasn't enjoyed the most successful of seasons the Spanish midfielder was polite enough to send his best wishes to Mourinho.
      For Chelsea fans despondent with the news that the most successful manager in the club's history had been shown the door, it was very much a case of what might have been ...