Story highlights Ellie Day hospitalized after collision with LeBron James

Day left the court on a stretcher and in a neck brace

James has no concerns about fans sitting courtside

Cleveland coach David Blatt worried about courtside seating

(CNN) They've been dubbed the "Nicholson seats," but spectator safety at NBA matches is back on the agenda after the wife of golfer Jason Day needed hospital treatment after a collision with LeBron James.

The close proximity of the seats to the court allows fans the privilege of being in touching distance of the world's greatest basketball stars, while also providing NBA games with their unique atmosphere. Actor Jack Nicholson is often seen sitting courtside at Los Angeles Lakers games.

But Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt said such seats "concerned" him after Ellie Day -- wife of world No. 2 golfer Jason -- had to be carried from the court on a stretcher and in a neck brace after a collision with James during the Cavs' 104-100 victory over Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday.

"Honestly, the only thing I saw was LeBron diving for the ball to save the ball," Blatt said. "I kind of got blocked and just saw a sea of bodies. We all hope that she's OK.

"It's always concerned me, the sideline seats. Always concerned me, because things like that, when you're talking about players of this speed and physicality and effort level, it's not a simple thing.