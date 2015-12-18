Breaking News

    Jaguar: From Bond cars to electric racers

    By Sarah Holt, CNN

    Updated 1303 GMT (2103 HKT) December 31, 2015

    Iconic British brand Jaguar is returning to racing. The luxury car manufacturer announced it will join the Formula E championship for electric cars for Season Three in 2016/2017.
    Jaguar will purr on the track once more when the company, now owned by Indian manufacturer Tata Motors, enters the Formula E championship. The company aims to promote electric technology as it plans to launch its first electric car.
    The famous brand was born in Britain in 1935 when the Swallow Sidecar Company changed its name to Jaguar. By 1952 the luxury car brand is flying off the production line. Here an XK 120 model is unveiled by British racing driver Stirling Moss.
    Jaguar will purr on the track once more when the company, now owned by Indian manufacturer Tata Motors, enters the Formula E championship. The company aims to promote electric technology as it plans to launch its first electric car.
    The Jaguar XK 120 (No. 100) seen here at the start of the first Easter Handicap race at Goodwood in 1954. The two-seater sports car was in production from 1948-54.
    The famous brand was born in Britain in 1935 when the Swallow Sidecar Company changed its name to Jaguar. By 1952 the luxury car brand is flying off the production line. Here an XK 120 model is unveiled by British racing driver Stirling Moss.
    Jaguar's C-types are a force to be reckoned with at the Le Mans 24-hour endurance race. Major Tony Rolt (left) and Duncan Hamilton (right) celebrate with their wives after winning the title in 1953.
    The Jaguar XK 120 (No. 100) seen here at the start of the first Easter Handicap race at Goodwood in 1954. The two-seater sports car was in production from 1948-54.
    Britain's Ninian Sanderson and Ron Flockhart drive a Jaguar D-type to victory in the Le Mans 24-hour classic in 1956.
    Jaguar's C-types are a force to be reckoned with at the Le Mans 24-hour endurance race. Major Tony Rolt (left) and Duncan Hamilton (right) celebrate with their wives after winning the title in 1953.
    An icon of the Swinging Sixties arrives with the E-Type Jaguar, seen here with racing driver Innes Ireland and Kathy Keeton.
    Britain's Ninian Sanderson and Ron Flockhart drive a Jaguar D-type to victory in the Le Mans 24-hour classic in 1956.
    An icon of the Swinging Sixties arrives with the E-Type Jaguar, seen here with racing driver Innes Ireland and Kathy Keeton.
    An icon of the Swinging Sixties arrives with the E-Type Jaguar, seen here with racing driver Innes Ireland and Kathy Keeton.
    Jaguar returns to racing in the 1980s, winning Le Mans again in 1988. Its final victory at the legendary race comes in 1990.
    An Jaguar E-type 1964 shown at Bonhams auction house, Paris in 2011 -- the year the car celebrated it's 50th anniversary. The model is routinely voted one of the most beautiful cars of all time.
    Under the guidance of parent company Ford, Jaguar join Formula One for the 2000 season with an all-British line-up of Johnny Herbert and Eddie Irvine (pictured).
    Jaguar returns to racing in the 1980s, winning Le Mans again in 1988. Its final victory at the legendary race comes in 1990.
    Jaguar raced to third place twice in its F1 history. Here a bleached blond Irvine climbs onto the podium at the 2001 Monaco Grand Prix alongside Rubens Barrichello (left) and Michael Schumacher (center).
    Under the guidance of parent company Ford, Jaguar join Formula One for the 2000 season with an all-British line-up of Johnny Herbert and Eddie Irvine (pictured).
    Jaguar's F1 foray ends with retirement for driver Mark Webber at the 2004 Brazilian Grand Prix. Webber would stay with the team as it was sold to energy drinks giants Red Bull for the following season.
    Jaguar raced to third place twice in its F1 history. Here a bleached blond Irvine climbs onto the podium at the 2001 Monaco Grand Prix alongside Rubens Barrichello (left) and Michael Schumacher (center).
    Jaguars have featured in several James Bond films. In the latest spy thriller "Spectre" a Jaguar C-X75, driven by villain Mr Hinx, hits top speed in a car chase in Rome.
    Jaguar's F1 foray ends with retirement for driver Mark Webber at the 2004 Brazilian Grand Prix. Webber would stay with the team as it was sold to energy drinks giants Red Bull for the following season.
    The iconic car company has the royal seal of approval as even Queen Elizabeth II has been known to drive a Jaguar in her time.
    Jaguars have featured in several James Bond films. In the latest spy thriller "Spectre" a Jaguar C-X75, driven by villain Mr Hinx, hits top speed in a car chase in Rome.
    The iconic car company has the royal seal of approval as even Queen Elizabeth II has been known to drive a Jaguar in her time.
    The iconic car company has the royal seal of approval as even Queen Elizabeth II has been known to drive a Jaguar in her time.
    Story highlights

    • Jaguar returns to motorsport joining the Formula E Championship
    • The UK-based luxury car brand will race in the 2016/2017 season
    • "We firmly believe electrification is the future," says engineering boss

    (CNN)Jaguar is swapping the big screen for electric dreams after the luxury maker of James Bond cars announced it is entering the global electric car racing series Formula E in 2016.

    The UK-based automotive company will return to racing as a manufacturer more than a decade after quitting Formula One in 2004.
      Jaguar Land Rover simultaneously confirmed it also plans to launch its first range of electric vehicles and, with that in mind, it will roll onto the Formula E grid for the 2016-17 season.
      "We're excited that Jaguar is returning to racing but we're doing it in a modern way," Nick Rogers, Jaguar's Group Engineering Director, told CNN at a media launch in December on the 35th floor of London's The Shard landmark.
      "We're in a changing world, a carbon-conscious world and Formula E is a perfect fit because we firmly believe electrification is the future."
      Jaguar quit F1 in 2004 after five seasons and two podium places. Its American parent company Ford Motors sold the team to energy drinks company Red Bull, which went on to drive the team to four straight world championships with Sebastian Vettel at the helm.
      Jaguar's biggest motorsport success has come in the Le Mans 24-Hour endurance race which it has won five times, its last victory in 1957 with its D-Type.
      "We've been looking at a return to motorsport for Jaguar for a period of time but it had to work with our strategy," Jaguar's Formula E team director James Barclay explained to CNN.
      "Choosing Formula E is absolutely right for what we have planned as a manufacturer with EV (electric vehicle) technology, so for us the fit was perfect.
      "We really love the ideas the championship has, being in the heart of cities like London and bringing racing to the fans, that is incredibly appealing to us.
      "F1 was a key program for the brand at the time and had some highs and lows but we're looking forward.
      "We are really pleased to bring Jaguar back into motorsport, into what we believe is an innovative and exciting championship, where we can showcase new technology."
      Electric cars to hit race tracks

        Electric cars to hit race tracks

      The luxury car brand, now owned by Indian manufacturer Tata Motors, may have ruled out a return to F1 but it will rely upon the racing expertise of the Williams F1 team.
      "From a race operations point of view, having an experienced team like Williams competing at the highest level of motorsport is really important," Jaguar team director James Barclay told CNN. "It will build a strong foundation for the team."
      Williams Advanced Engineering will work with the Jaguar Formula E team as its technical partner and it will neighbor the F1 team's headquarters in Grove, Oxfordshire.
      "The focus of development and innovation is on the powertrain, the motor, the gearbox, the inverter and the battery," added Barclay. "All the Formula E teams run with the same chassis and aerodynamics."
      Jaguar's partnership with Williams is already a proven hit on the big stage or, more accurately, the big screen.
      License to thrill: The coolest Bond cars of all time
      Cool cars have, of course, always been a big part of the super spy&#39;s image. Here&#39;s our pick of the best cars featured in the franchise.
      Cool cars have, of course, always been a big part of the super spy's image. Here's our pick of the best cars featured in the franchise.
      Aston Martin DB5 -- "Goldfinger," 1964
This Bond car was fitted with machine guns, an ejector seat and a host of other Q Branch gadgets. It made a triumphant return in Skyfall and sold for $4.6 million in 2010.
      Bentley Mark IV -- "From Russia With Love," 1963Ian Fleming was a vintage Bentley owner and made it 007's car of choice in the original Bond books. His c.1936 beauty in From Russia With Love was equipped with a radio telephone.
      Toyota 2000GT -- "You Only Live Twice," 1967
One of the coolest Bond cars ever, the rare Japanese exotic was specially modified to accommodate the lanky Sean Connery -- the roof was removed.
      Aston Martin DB5 -- "Goldfinger," 1964This Bond car was fitted with machine guns, an ejector seat and a host of other Q Branch gadgets. It made a triumphant return in Skyfall and sold for $4.6 million in 2010.
      Aston Martin DBS -- "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," 1969
Of all Bond's Astons, this is our favorite -- simply stunning. George Lazenby drove it in his single, and vastly underrated, appearance as 007.
      Toyota 2000GT -- "You Only Live Twice," 1967One of the coolest Bond cars ever, the rare Japanese exotic was specially modified to accommodate the lanky Sean Connery -- the roof was removed.
      Ford Mustang Mach 1 -- "Diamonds Are Forever," 1971
The only American car in Bond's stable, it actually belongs to Bond girl Tiffany Case in Diamonds Are Forever.
      Aston Martin DBS -- "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," 1969Of all Bond's Astons, this is our favorite -- simply stunning. George Lazenby drove it in his single, and vastly underrated, appearance as 007.
      The only American car in Bond&#39;s stable, it actually belongs to Bond girl Tiffany Case in &lt;em&gt;Diamonds Are Forever&lt;/em&gt;.
      Ford Mustang Mach 1 -- "Diamonds Are Forever," 1971The only American car in Bond's stable, it actually belongs to Bond girl Tiffany Case in Diamonds Are Forever.
      Citroen 2CV -- "For Your Eyes Only," 1981
Not the sexiest car in Bond's stable by any means, the "tin snail" is also the slowest. However, it made for one of the more memorable chase scenes in the series.
      Lotus Esprit -- "The Spy Who Loved Me," 1977With the amphibious Lotus Esprit in The Spy Who Loved Me, Bond production designers created the only car to truly rival the DB5 for icon status. Elon Musk paid $860,000 for one of them in 2013.
      Lotus Esprit Turbo -- "For Your Eyes Only," 1981
Eschewing the Citroen, Bond breaks out another awesome Lotus on the ski slopes of Cortina. Unfortunately he finds a dead body inside.
      Citroen 2CV -- "For Your Eyes Only," 1981Not the sexiest car in Bond's stable by any means, the "tin snail" is also the slowest. However, it made for one of the more memorable chase scenes in the series.
      Eschewing the Citroen, Bond breaks out another awesome Lotus on the ski slopes of Cortina. Unfortunately he finds a dead body inside.
      Lotus Esprit Turbo -- "For Your Eyes Only," 1981Eschewing the Citroen, Bond breaks out another awesome Lotus on the ski slopes of Cortina. Unfortunately he finds a dead body inside.
      Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante -- "The Living Daylights," 1987
Bond's return to Aston Martin in 1987 saw Timothy Dalton take the wheel of a gadget-laden V8 Volante. Another underrated favorite of ours.
      Alfa Romeo GTV6 -- "Octopussy," 1983The only Italian car on the list, Bond steals it from a woman in a phone booth for a high speed chase in Germany. A very affordable classic these days for anyone looking for a little 007 action.
      BMW 750iL -- "Tomorrow Never Dies," 1997
Bond's brief flirtation with BMW began in the late 90's and didn't last terribly long. Pierce Brosnan uses a cell phone to drive the high-tech 750iL -- off a roof, alas.
      Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante -- "The Living Daylights," 1987Bond's return to Aston Martin in 1987 saw Timothy Dalton take the wheel of a gadget-laden V8 Volante. Another underrated favorite of ours.
      BMW Z8 -- "The World Is Not Enough," 1999
Brosnan-as-Bond is forever linked to BMW, giving him a sort of yuppie-ish air. That and his Italian suits from Brioni.
      BMW 750iL -- "Tomorrow Never Dies," 1997Bond's brief flirtation with BMW began in the late 90's and didn't last terribly long. Pierce Brosnan uses a cell phone to drive the high-tech 750iL -- off a roof, alas.
      Aston Martin Vanquish -- "Die Another Day," 2002
Die Another Day saw in the modern Aston Martin era, and the Vanquish did not disappoint, with bulletproof bodywork, heat-seeking missiles and more.
      BMW Z8 -- "The World Is Not Enough," 1999Brosnan-as-Bond is forever linked to BMW, giving him a sort of yuppie-ish air. That and his Italian suits from Brioni.
      Land Rover Defender - "Skyfall," 2012
Driven by Miss Moneypenny, with Bond riding shotgun, so to speak, the Defender qualifies for the list thanks to its cult-like status. Too bad Land Rover is discontinuing it.
      Aston Martin Vanquish -- "Die Another Day," 2002Die Another Day saw in the modern Aston Martin era, and the Vanquish did not disappoint, with bulletproof bodywork, heat-seeking missiles and more.
      Aston Martin DB10 - "Spectre, 2015"
The DB10 represents the future of Aston Martin's road cars, and we're only too glad to have 007 test it out for us. On screen, it more than holds its own against Bond's other rides. Well done, James.
      Land Rover Defender - "Skyfall," 2012Driven by Miss Moneypenny, with Bond riding shotgun, so to speak, the Defender qualifies for the list thanks to its cult-like status. Too bad Land Rover is discontinuing it.
      The DB10 represents the future of Aston Martin&#39;s road cars, and we&#39;re only too glad to have 007 test it out for us. On screen, it more than holds its own against Bond&#39;s other rides. Well done, James. &lt;br /&gt;
      Aston Martin DB10 - "Spectre, 2015"The DB10 represents the future of Aston Martin's road cars, and we're only too glad to have 007 test it out for us. On screen, it more than holds its own against Bond's other rides. Well done, James.
      Williams gave the Jaguar C-X75 supercar an aerodynamic upgrade, which would make 'Q' proud, for its starring role in a moonlit car chase in the new Bond film Spectre.
      Now, the two companies are partnering again as Jaguar is intent on providing a thrilling chase in Season Three of Formula E.
      The Jaguar Formula E team will begin testing in January with announcements on driver lineup and car livery to come in the spring.
      "It's amazing to see the level of talent in the championship," said Barclay, who said he would seek advice from Williams when it came to driver choice.
      "We'll be looking to get the best drivers that we can for the team. Success is on our mind and the process has now started to see who would be the best to get us success on track. "
      Jaguar joins major car manufacturers Renault, Audi and Citroen in the electric revolution and another big manufacturer is expected to come on board as a team partner in the New Year.
      Jaguar grabbed a spot on the grid after the Trulli team, founded by former F1 race winner Jarno Trulli, announced it has dropped out of the electric racing series with immediate effect.
      The team's departure means that there will be only nine teams and 18 drivers competing for the rest of the 2015-2016 championship.
      The Formula E grid is limited to 10 teams and 20 drivers and, despite the growing clamor to join the electric series, there are no plans to expand racing's electrical grid yet.
      A season in F1 is estimated to cost at least $44m -- and that's for the smallest teams -- while the budget for Formula E is officially capped at $3.5m.