(CNN) Power, adrenaline, thousands of screaming fans and "The Devil's Horseman" -- welcome to the world of carriage racing.

Forget the Roman chariots racing around Circus Maximus, it's all about the world's best drivers trying to steal the show at London's Olympia this week.

The FEI World Cup Driving competition comes to the UK, with home favorite Dan Naprous -- known as "The Devil's Horseman" -- hoping to thrill fans with victory in Friday and Saturday's competitions.

Around 90,000 fans will flock to the London International Horse Show , where carriage racing features alongside dressage and showjumping.

But it's the pulling power of the four-horse speedsters which gets people off their seats as riders try to navigate their way around some of the trickiest courses in the sport.

