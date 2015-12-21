Story highlights Blatter defiant despite FIFA's 8-year ban

"Even suspended I am the president" Blatter says

Hour-long news conference followed FIFA Ethics Committee decision

(CNN) He has been banned from all football activity for eight years by FIFA's Ethics Committee -- but suspended president Sepp Blatter said he was "not ashamed" and insisted: "I (do) not regret."

Blatter faced the media after news of his ban, and a matching punishment for UEFA president Michel Platini, was announced by FIFA, Monday.

In a rambling, hour-long news conference at FIFA's former headquarters at Sonnenberg, Zurich, the Swiss insisted he was still president, vowed to fight his punishment and channeled Arnold Schwarzenegger, saying: "I'll be back."

Blatter said he was "sorry for me" and believed he was "a punching ball" who had been "tainted in this world of humanitarian qualities."

Read More