(CNN) Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Pavel Srnicek is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest while out running in Ostrava in his native Czech Republic, his agent has confirmed.

Srnicek, 47, played for the English Premier League club between 1991 and 1998, returning for a short second spell in 2006-7.

"I can confirm that Pavel has suffered a cardiac arrest whilst running and is in critical condition in hospital," his agent Steve Wraith wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"Pavel was running last night and his heart stopped. He was like that for 20 minutes and was then rushed to hospital.

"He is in an induced coma until Wednesday. Then they will see if his heart is stronger and if so bring him out of the coma... no one knows if his brain has been too starved of oxygen."

