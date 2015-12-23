Lewis Hamilton: My relationship with Nico is 'sweet'

Story highlights F1 world champion says he and Rosberg joke about their rivalry

Hamilton admits to "bumps in the road" but "the respect is there"

Briton clinched third F1 world title at the the United States GP

(CNN) His sometimes volatile working relationship with Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg continues to make headlines -- but Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton insists that everything is "sweet" between the pair.

Hamilton, whose team boss Toto Wolff had warned that one of the two drivers could go if relations did not improve, said "only positives" lay ahead "for Mercedes and us."

Speaking earlier this month, Wolff said: "The guy in the other car cannot be your friend.

"But we need to be careful that it doesn't spill over on both sides of the garage. We have seen at teams in the past that there is a competition that has been created that is not good for the dynamics within the team, and this is what I try to re-emphasize. I will have a close look at it."

But the 30-year-old Hamilton said Mercedes had "a great, functioning team" and stressed the two drivers "would grow in our respect for each other."

