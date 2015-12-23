Story highlights IAAF Deputy General Secretary says stepping side will help Ethics Board assess his case

Davies denies any secret plan to cover up positive tests by Russian athletes

Leaked email shows Davies discussing Russian doping in 2013

(CNN) A top-level figure at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has stepped aside amid an allegation he formulated a secret plan to delay the naming of Russian drug cheats ahead of the organization's flagship competition.

Earlier this week, an email sent by Nick Davies, the IAAF Deputy General Secretary, in July 2013 -- in which he discussed "what Russian 'skeletons' we still have in the cupboard regarding doping" -- was published by French newspaper Le Monde.

The mail to Papa Massata Diack, the son of former IAAF President Lamine Diack, was sent less than a month before that year's IAAF World Championships in Moscow.

Davies, the IAAF's Director of Communications at the time but who has since been promoted, had already strongly denied any wrongdoing prior to relinquishing his position late on Tuesday.

"To demonstrate that I am willing to have all allegations of unethical behavior on my part in 2013 properly and fairly investigated, I have referred my emails to Papa Massata Diack in 2013, my statements and the circumstances of the emails to the IAAF Ethics Board," he said in a statement sent to CNN.

Read More