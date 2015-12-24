Story highlights British weather service tells parents and kids to look to the sky on Christmas Eve

The International Space Station overflew the UK early Thursday evening, making like Santa

Britons take to social media: "magic is unreal" ... "my daughter waving"

(CNN) Good boys and girls -- and their kids -- watched Santa's sleigh (better known to grownups as the International Space Station) fly over the United Kingdom on Christmas Eve, thanks in part to a timely tip from the nation's weather service.

"As excited children everywhere wait with anticipation for Father Christmas, why not take a look up into the night sky on Christmas Eve and see if you can spot him, (or rather, the ISS)," the Met Office wrote in a statement on their website days before Thursday's much-anticipated appearance.

The weather service said earlier this week that children looking up at the sky would be thrilled to see the bright light of the space station as St. Nick himself speeding past on his journey around the world.

Indeed, they kept their Christmas promise.

Eager parents took to social media to share the joy of this Christmas miracle, (or, prescheduled orbit, for the Grinches among us) at around 5:30 p.m. (12:30 p.m. ET).

Took caleb outside to see santa crossin the sky (aka space station) the magic is unreal! @NASA thanks for letting me know #magic #nasa #love — Alison Davies (@Misspeardrops7) December 24, 2015