Story highlights A freak wave capsizes sailor's new boat

$5M vessel was upside down for 90 seconds

British sailor survived without a scratch

Still confident he can win 2016 Vendee Globe

(CNN) Not many people can just shrug off an ocean helicopter rescue, but when your mission is to win the world's most prestigious round-the-world sailing race, you have to be prepared for the worst.

"We suddenly got hit by a rogue wave and then within a flash the boat was upside down," says Alex Thomson , whose new $5 million boat capsized during its first outing, the Transat Jacques Vabre race from Le Havre in France to South America.

"We were upside down for about a minute and a half before the keel turned it back up the right way.

"By that point, the boat was full of water and the mast was broken."

Thomson and Spanish co-skipper Guillermo Altadill had to be airlifted to safety in heavy seas off the coast of Spain.