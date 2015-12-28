Story highlights Alfredo Pacheco was El Salvador's most capped player

The defender was banned for life in 2013 for match fixing

The New York Red Bulls, where he spent a season, tweet their condolences

(CNN) Alfredo Pacheco, a disgraced former top soccer player for El Salvador, has been shot to death, authorities said.

Pacheco, whose career included a spell at the New York Red Bulls, was shot early Sunday at a gas station in Santa Ana, his hometown in northwestern El Salvador, officials said.

Two other people who were speaking to him at the time of the shooting were wounded, according to police.

The 33-year-old defender was El Salvador's most capped player. But his career was plunged into ignominy in 2013 when the Salvadorean Football Federation banned him and 12 other players for life for match-fixing.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Alfredo Pacheco's family & friends. #RBNY — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) December 27, 2015

Pacheco played for several top clubs in El Salvador and also spent a season on loan at the New York Red Bulls, for whom he made 14 appearances in 2009.

