(CNN) Chelsea secured its first win under interim manager Guus Hiddink Sunday as goals from Oscar, Willian and Diego Costa were enough to see off Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The 3-0 win was only the second victory on the road this season for the reigning English Premier League champion but came at a cost as Belgium international Eden Hazard limped off in the first half.

Hazard was Footballer of the Year in England last season, but has gone 30 club games without scoring in Chelsea's troubled start to the current campaign.

The 24-year-old was seen to be struggling after attempting a shot and was soon substituted, Hiddink revealing after the match he would be undergoing an MRI scan on a groin injury.

Hiddink, who replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho last month, had previously overseen two draws although Chelsea did beat Sunderland 3-1 just before he was officially appointed.

