(CNN) The small town of Locri, in the southern Calabria region of Italy, gets little sporting attention. On Sunday though it took center stage as its female 5-a-side football team, Sporting Locri, returned to the pitch, defying Mafia-style threats aimed at shutting down the club.

In December, the club's president Ferdinando Armeni announced in a Facebook post that the team, one of the country's best, would leave Italy's top league Serie A, following intimidating messages that he and the vice president said they had received.

"It's time to close Sporting Locri," read the first threat -- the milder of two he received.

The club initially ignored the threats, continuing to play until the end of December, when Armeni said he found his car tires slashed. And in the car he found a threat against his 3-year-old daughter.

"When I got that message, I lost my peace of mind," Armeni told CNN. "I wasn't in the mood to continue working on the project I had started five years ago and that, at the end of the day, was a hobby, a passion."

