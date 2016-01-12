Story highlights Australia mourns entrepreneur Bob Oatley

His yacht won Sydney-Hobart race eight times

Founded winery in Hunter Valley in 1969

Redeveloped luxury Queensland island resort

(CNN) He cultivated two fortunes from winemaking and was worth more than $900 million, but sailing -- and particularly the Sydney-Hobart race -- was the real passion of Australian businessman Robert Oatley, who has died aged 87.

"Bob" Oatley was best known in sailing circles for his record-setting Wild Oats XI yacht, which won line honors eight times in the prestigious Boxing Day dash from New South Wales to Tasmania.

Wild Oats XI won the first of eight Sydney-Hobart races in 2005

Oatley's funds helped Iain Jensen (left) and Nathan Outteridge to win 49er gold for Australia at London 2012.

The 100-foot maxi still holds the course record for the 630-nautical-mile race across the brutal Bass Strait of one day 18 hours, 23 minutes and 12 seconds, which it set in 2012, beating its own 2005 mark by 17 minutes.

Wild Oats was forced to retire from the 2015 Sydney-Hobart with a damaged mainsail after hitting a southerly squall.

Oatley, who died on January 10 following an illness, began his business empire trading coffee and cocoa beans from Papua New Guinea in the 1950s and '60s.

Read More