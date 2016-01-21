Story highlights Andy Murray advances in 91 minutes

(CNN) Andy Murray made it clear before the Australian Open began that he would return to the UK to be with his wife Kim if she went into labor with the couple's first child -- even if he had to play a semifinal or final.

Prior to their second-round match in Melbourne, his opponent Sam Groth quipped: "Be nice if his wife went into labor overnight. I might just be cheering for that one."

There was no such luck for the big-serving Australian, although the way Murray played Thursday it seemed like the twice grand slam winner had a plane to catch.

The Scot, ranked second in the world, beat Groth 6-0 6-4 6-1 in one hour and 31 minutes to move into the third round at the year's first major.

There will be tougher tests for Murray, assuming he doesn't have to rush back home -- the baby is due the second week of February -- but he put in a stunning performance against the player who took a set off Roger Federer at Wimbledon a year ago.

