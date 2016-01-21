Breaking News

    Australian Open: Retiring tennis great Lleyton Hewitt calls match-fixing allegations a 'joke'

    By Ravi Ubha, CNN

    Updated 1247 GMT (2047 HKT) January 22, 2016

    Lleyton Hewitt bid a fond farewell to the Australian Open crowd as he left the stadium with his family.
    The 34-year-old bowed out of the tournament -- and the game -- after losing his second round match against David Ferrer. Hewitt was gallant in defeat and embraced his opponent, congratulating him on his victory.
    The stadium was packed full for the occasion, with Hewitt supporters keen to witness the final foray of a true legend of the game.
    The trademark fist pump was seen more than once, but Hewitt was ultimately unable to overcome his opponent, losing in straight sets 6-2 6-4 6-4.
    Whatever the result, the home setting made this a fitting exit for the player.
    Lleyton Hewitt calls time on his tennis career, 20 years after appearing in his first Australian Open.
    Hewitt was always proud to play for his country, and led Australia to Davis Cup success in 1999 and 2003. He will take up the role of team captain in March 2016 after retiring from playing.
    Hewitt&#39;s trademarks included wearing his baseball cap the wrong way around and endlessly fist-pumping during matches.
    Hewitt&#39;s former coach Darren Cahill says the Adelaide native&#39;s greatest victory came against Gustavo Kuerten during a 2001 Davis Cup tie in Brazil, where Australia won 3-1.
    Hewitt&#39;s big breakthrough moment came in 2001 when he defeated Pete Sampras to win the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows. Hewitt won in straight sets to stun the home crowd in New York.
    A year later, Hewitt was at it again, this time winning Wimbledon. On this occasion, he defeated Argentina&#39;s David Nalbandian 6-1 6-3 6-2 in the final.
    Hewitt married actress/singer Rebecca Cartwright in 2005, and they have three children: Mia, Cruz and Ava. He was previously engaged to fellow tennis star Kim Clijsters.&lt;br /&gt;
    Hewitt reached his only Australian Open final in 2005 but was beaten by Marat Safin. The Russian came from behind to win 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-4.
    Since making his Davis Cup debut in 1999, Hewitt has played 78 matches in the competition, winning 50 of them. As well as winning two titles, he was on the losing side in two finals.
    Hewitt has enjoyed great support wherever he&#39;s played, courtesy of the &quot;Aussie Fanatics&quot; who follow their favorite players across the world.
    Story highlights

    • Lleyton Hewitt found himself dragged into the on-going match-fixing scandal
    • "I think it's a joke to deal with it," he tells reporters after his final match
    • Former world No. 1 chose the Australian Open to retire from the game

    Melbourne (CNN)Allegations of match-fixing that damaged tennis this week while players competed at the Australian Open even dampened Lleyton Hewitt's sendoff, with the twice-grand slam winner having to deny he had done anything wrong after he was dragged into the affair.

    On Monday, BuzzFeed news, in an investigative collaboration with the BBC, claimed 16 players were among a core group "who have repeatedly been reported for losing games when highly suspicious bets have been placed against them." It also said one grand slam singles winner was involved.
      Neither media organization named names but a separate blog did Thursday and listed Hewitt as the singles grand slam winner in question.
      Hewitt's career has been celebrated this week by local and national media as he retires and three of the game's biggest stars -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray -- all paid tribute to the 34-year-old, nicknamed "Rusty," after he fell in his final singles match Thursday in Melbourne to David Ferrer.
      Hewitt addressed the crowd with his three children beside him and they also flanked him at his mandatory post-match press conference, when tournament director Craig Tiley led a salute to the former No. 1.
      'Absurd'

      But the unsavory subject of match-fixing surfaced and Hewitt was asked about his name being on the list published by the online blog near the end of his extended briefing with reporters.
      "I think it's a joke to deal with it," said Hewitt, regarded as one of the game's greatest competitors, having played through pain for much of his career. "You know, obviously, yeah, there's no possible way. I know my name's now been thrown into it.
      "I don't think anyone here would think that I've done anything corruption or match fixing. It's just absurd.
      "For anyone that tries to go any further with it, then good luck. Take me on with it. Yeah, it's disappointing. I think throwing my name out there with it makes the whole thing an absolute farce."
      CNN contacted another player on the list but didn't immediately hear back.
      In a statement sent to CNN Friday, the ATP said it was "disappointing" and "irresponsible" for the blog to publish the list of players.
      "The ATP does not condone lists of player names being released without proof of match fixing," the governing body stated. "It is not only disappointing but also irresponsible with little or no regard to the players' reputation. Without proof it is nothing more than speculation."

      Federer calls for names

      About half a dozen players or former players who have spoken to CNN this week about the issue downplayed Monday's findings, calling for more evidence. Federer told reporters he wanted names mentioned.
      Novak Djokovic became entangled in the saga when an Italian newspaper claimed he deliberately lost a match at the Paris Masters in 2007 to Frenchman Fabrice Santoro. Djokovic, who was 20 at the time and not yet a grand slam champion, denied the allegation Wednesday following a second-round win over another Frenchman, Quentin Halys.
      Prior to the clash against Santoro, the current world No. 1 had just had his wisdom teeth removed.
      "Anybody can create a story about any match," the 10-time grand slam winner said Wednesday. "That's my point. There hasn't been too many matches where top players lost in the last decade or so in early rounds. You can pick any match that you like that the top player lost and just create a story out of it.
      "I think it's not supported by any kind of proof, any evidence, any facts. It's just speculation. So I don't think there is a story about it."
      This week the ATP tour repeatedly said it had a "zero tolerance" stance on match fixing and denied that the Tennis Integrity Unit, formed in 2008, didn't thoroughly investigate matches brought to its attention.