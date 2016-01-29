Story highlights Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis won their 36th straight match

A French Open doubles title in June would give them fourth successive slam title

It is the fifth Australian doubles title for 35-year-old Hingis

Melbourne (CNN) They are nicknamed "Santina" and they continue to rock the doubles world.

Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis won their 36th straight match Friday and in the process claimed the Australian Open women's doubles title.

A day after they faced off in mixed doubles -- Mirza and Ivan Dodig beat Hingis and Leander Paes -- the Indo-Swiss pairing overcame Lucie Hradecka and Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7-1) 6-3.

If Hingis and Mirza subsequently win the French Open doubles title in June, they would complete the "Santina Slam" or winning four consecutive grand slams.

"Our fairytale continues," Hingis told reporters. "It's amazing since winning Wimbledon."

