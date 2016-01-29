Breaking News

    Sania Mirza, Martina Hingis continue doubles dominance at Australian Open

    By Ravi Ubha, CNN

    Updated 1046 GMT (1846 HKT) January 29, 2016

    Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis claim the Australian Open title, beating Czech pair Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 in the final.
    Photos: India's 'freak accident'
    Indian tennis trailblazer Mirza has more Twitter followers than Maria Sharapova.
    As well as over three million followers on Twitter, Mirza&#39;s official fan page on Facebook boasts nearly 10 million likes.
    Mirza gained in popularity last year after teaming up with Martina Hingis, right. They won the year-end championships in Singapore in early November and ended 2015 with 22 straight wins.
    Mirza and the former world No. 1 in singles first played together in March. They claimed their first major as a partnership at Wimbledon in July, rallying to beat Russians Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina.
    Mirza also enjoyed success in mixed doubles with her former manager, Mahesh Bhupathi. Together they bagged two mixed doubles grand slam crowns.
    Mirza first gained prominence in 2005, when she won her first and only singles title in her hometown of Hyderabad. Injuries later forced her to abandon singles.
    She was roared on by the locals that day, and is one of India&#39;s most famous sporting celebrities.
    Yet Mirza hasn&#39;t been immune to criticism, especially when she married former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik in 2010. India and neighbor Pakistan have long had a frosty relationship.
    India and Pakistan are especially fierce rivals in cricket, the top sport -- by far -- in both nations.
    The controversies appear to be well behind Mirza and the 29-year-old enjoys massive support from her home nation.
    Mirza and Hingis have their sights set on winning yet more trophies, and Bhupathi thinks they can get there.
    Story highlights

    • Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis won their 36th straight match
    • A French Open doubles title in June would give them fourth successive slam title
    • It is the fifth Australian doubles title for 35-year-old Hingis

    Melbourne (CNN)They are nicknamed "Santina" and they continue to rock the doubles world.

    Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis won their 36th straight match Friday and in the process claimed the Australian Open women's doubles title.
      A day after they faced off in mixed doubles -- Mirza and Ivan Dodig beat Hingis and Leander Paes -- the Indo-Swiss pairing overcame Lucie Hradecka and Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7-1) 6-3.
      If Hingis and Mirza subsequently win the French Open doubles title in June, they would complete the "Santina Slam" or winning four consecutive grand slams.
      "Our fairytale continues," Hingis told reporters. "It's amazing since winning Wimbledon."
      For the 35-year-old Hingis, it was her fifth Australian Open women's double title; her first came all the way back in 1997.
      After coming out of retirement twice, the "Swiss Miss" has reestablished herself as a force in doubles. This month she joined Mirza as the No. 1 player in the world 18 years after her first stint at top spot.
      Her volleying and anticipation appear to be the perfect complement to Mirza's power game. Mirza possesses one of the fiercest forehands in the women's game and often troubles opponents with her crunching returns.
      "She's one of the hardest-hitting players out there," Hingis said. "Like her groundstrokes, her return is really amazing, and her forehand is, if not the best in the world -- okay, maybe Serena (Williams) can hit it as hard," she said of the women's No. 1 who will play in Saturday's singles final.
      "But, yeah, there's not that many people who can match her in the forehand rallies and me on the backhand side and at the net."
      Mirza, not part of Hingis' briefing with reporters because she had to prepare for a mixed doubles semifinal, defied the odds to become a tennis player in India, playing on cow manure in her formative years. Now she is one of India's top stars.

      Set of breaks

      Each team broke four times in the first set Friday at Rod Laver Arena -- the roof closed due to showers on a nippy day in Melbourne.
      The turning point came when the Czechs, who triumphed in two majors together, failed to serve out the first at 5-4.
      Hingis and Mirza dominated the tiebreak and even after Hingis received a medical timeout for a shoulder injury, took a 2-0 lead in the second. They didn't waver again.
      Their winning streak is the longest in women's doubles since Czechs Jana Novotna and Helena Sukova won 44 straight in 1990. The all-time record is still in the considerable distance: Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver reached 109 straight victories from 1983 to 1985.
