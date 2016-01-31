John Terry: 'I'm leaving Chelsea'

Story highlights Veteran says he will not get a new contract

Made his debut for Chelsea in 1998

Terry says he will leave Premier League

(CNN) Chelsea captain John Terry has revealed that his long career with the English Premier League champion will finish at the end of this season.

The 35-year-old, who joined the London soccer club aged 14, told reporters after Sunday's 5-1 FA Cup victory over MK Dons that he will not be offered a new contract.

"It's not going to be a fairytale ending, I'm not going to retire at Chelsea," the former England skipper said, the UK Press Association reported.

Chelsea did not mention Terry's comments in its post-match website or social media reports.

The central defender was given a new one-year contract after last season, having been a key member in Chelsea's runaway title success, his fourth at the club.

Read More