(CNN) Pep Guardiola will take over from Manuel Pellegrini as Manchester City manager at the end of the 2015-16 English Premier League season, the club announced on Monday.

City said the Bayern Munich coach has agreed a three-year contract to succeed the Chilean, who has been at the helm since 2013.

The club said the former Barcelona boss, 45, was in discussions to join City in 2012 before talks stalled.

"Out of respect for Manuel Pellegrini and the players, the club wishes to make its decision public to remove the unnecessary burden of speculation," City said in a statement.

"Manuel, who is fully supportive of the decision to make this communication, is entirely focused on achieving his targets for the season ahead and retains the respect and commitment of all involved with the leadership of the club."