Story highlights Renault unveils new team for 2016 season

Magnussen and Palmer to be lead drivers

French team back in F1 after five years out

Will continue to supply engines to Red Bull

(CNN) Formula One's cutting-edge reputation may have dulled in recent years, with fans and drivers complaining about slower cars, quieter engines and unreliable tires, but one of the world's leading car manufacturers is confident the elite motorsport can help boost its sales.

Renault will make a fully-fledged return to F1 this year, having bought back the team it sold in various stages from 2010.

It has rebranded the Lotus marque -- one of the sport's most famous names -- and on Wednesday unveiled a black team livery and new driver lineup.

"This is the car that will test at Barcelona in two weeks' time," Renault Sport chief Jerome Stoll said. "It is an elegant livery. Will it be black at (the season-opening race in) Melbourne? Guess. You'll see, but the elegance will remain the same."

The French company said it aims to use F1 to promote its brand to a wider audience, while continuing to use Formula E to showcase the electric cars in its range.