    Renault has launched its new car, the RS16, for the company&#39;s return to Formula One in 2016 as a fully-fledged team.
    Renault has launched its new car, the RS16, for the company's return to Formula One in 2016 as a fully-fledged team.
    The French firm has bought back the team it sold in various stages from 2010, which became known as Lotus.
    The French firm has bought back the team it sold in various stages from 2010, which became known as Lotus.
    Renault will supply its own engines, as well as continue its relationship with Austrian-owned Red Bull -- which deteriorated in the last two seasons following the end of their four-year dominance of F1.
    Renault will supply its own engines, as well as continue its relationship with Austrian-owned Red Bull -- which deteriorated in the last two seasons following the end of their four-year dominance of F1.
    Renault president Carlos Ghosn (center) shakes hands with the team&#39;s 2016 drivers -- Britain&#39;s Jolyon Palmer (left) and Denmark&#39;s Kevin Magnussen.
    Renault president Carlos Ghosn (center) shakes hands with the team's 2016 drivers -- Britain's Jolyon Palmer (left) and Denmark's Kevin Magnussen.
    Renault, F1 team and driver champions in 2005 and 2006, has not raced as a constructor since 2010 when it sold the shares in its team to Genii Capital -- which eventually rebranded it as Lotus -- to focus on its role as an engine supplier.
    Renault, F1 team and driver champions in 2005 and 2006, has not raced as a constructor since 2010 when it sold the shares in its team to Genii Capital -- which eventually rebranded it as Lotus -- to focus on its role as an engine supplier.
    Rookie Palmer replaces Romain Grosjean, pictured driving for Lotus in 2012. The Frenchman has joined the new U.S. Haas F1 team.
    Rookie Palmer replaces Romain Grosjean, pictured driving for Lotus in 2012. The Frenchman has joined the new U.S. Haas F1 team.
    This was an all-too familiar sight for Lotus fans -- Pastor Maldonado&#39;s car being hoisted off the track after a practice crash in Belgium last year. The Venezuelan driver failed to finish nine of 19 races in 2015.
    This was an all-too familiar sight for Lotus fans -- Pastor Maldonado's car being hoisted off the track after a practice crash in Belgium last year. The Venezuelan driver failed to finish nine of 19 races in 2015.
    The last year Renault raced as a constructor was 2009.
    The last year Renault raced as a constructor was 2009.
    The team&#39;s last outright championship successes were in 2005 and 2006, when Fernando Alonso doubled up with the drivers&#39; titles.
    The team's last outright championship successes were in 2005 and 2006, when Fernando Alonso doubled up with the drivers' titles.
    Renault has also announced it will continue its commitment to the Formula E series for at least another two seasons. Its Renault e.dams team won the inaugural 2014-15 championship and leads after three rounds of 2015-16.
    Renault has also announced it will continue its commitment to the Formula E series for at least another two seasons. Its Renault e.dams team won the inaugural 2014-15 championship and leads after three rounds of 2015-16.
    Renault unveils new team for 2016 season
    Magnussen and Palmer to be lead drivers
    French team back in F1 after five years out
    Will continue to supply engines to Red Bull

    (CNN)Formula One's cutting-edge reputation may have dulled in recent years, with fans and drivers complaining about slower cars, quieter engines and unreliable tires, but one of the world's leading car manufacturers is confident the elite motorsport can help boost its sales.

    Renault will make a fully-fledged return to F1 this year, having bought back the team it sold in various stages from 2010.
      It has rebranded the Lotus marque -- one of the sport's most famous names -- and on Wednesday unveiled a black team livery and new driver lineup.
      "This is the car that will test at Barcelona in two weeks' time," Renault Sport chief Jerome Stoll said. "It is an elegant livery. Will it be black at (the season-opening race in) Melbourne? Guess. You'll see, but the elegance will remain the same."
      The French company said it aims to use F1 to promote its brand to a wider audience, while continuing to use Formula E to showcase the electric cars in its range.
      "Motorsports still spark the imagination of both enthusiasts and everyday drivers, and we are putting a comprehensive program in place today," CEO Carlos Ghosn said.
      "Formula One is a big part of our efforts to boost awareness of Renault, particularly in markets where Renault is a newcomer, and will enhance the transfer of technologies from the track to our road cars."
      In launching its new motorsport program, Renault noted its past success in transferring pioneering F1 tech to the consumer market -- such as the turbocharged engines it devised in 1977, and the collaboration with the Williams team which led to its successful Clio model, one of only two vehicles to twice be named Europe's best.
      'Dodgems at 100 mph vs. chess at 200 mph' -- can Formula E rival F1?
      The F1 cars' chassis will continue to be created at Renault's UK base in Enstone, while the engines will be developed at the company's home HQ of Viry-Chatillon, with a new program by Nissan partner Infiniti to "enhance" its second generation of energy recovery systems (ERS).
      Renault will continue to supply Red Bull's power unit for another season, despite the tensions over a perceived lack of performance in 2014-15 (after a run of four successive world titles) that threatened to end their relationship. Red Bull, however, will reportedly supply its own ERS components.
      While Renault bosses felt they were gaining little positive exposure from the Red Bull deal, they hope a full return to the F1 circuit can have a similar impact to the glory days of its 2005 and 2006 championship-winning teams -- its only outright successes.
      Since starting in F1, Renault has contributed to 12 drivers' titles, 11 constructors' crowns and 168 grand prix victories.
      On Wednesday it confirmed that former McLaren driver Kevin Magnussen will replace Pastor Maldonado for the 2016 season.
      The Dane, 23, will line up alongside British rookie Jolyon Palmer, having been relegated to a reserve role at McLaren last year following the arrival of former Renault and Ferrari star Fernando Alonso.
      Should women drivers have their own F1 championship?
      Should women drivers have their own F1 championship?
      Maldonado's lucrative sponsorship deal with the Venezuelan government had reportedly played a big part in keeping the cash-strapped Lotus team on the track, but his erratic performances earned him the dubious nickname "Crashtor."
      He completed only 10 of 19 races last season, though scored 27 points compared to just two in 2014.
      Palmer was a test driver for Lotus last year, and steps up to replace Romain Grosjean -- who has joined the new Haas team, the first U.S.-led F1 marque in 30 years.
      French 19-year-old Esteban Ocon, who won last year's GP3 Series title, will be Renault's reserve driver.
      Renault has had success in Formula E, winning the team title in its inaugural 2014-15 season. Sebastien Buemi has won two of the three opening rounds of 2015-16 for the Renault e.dams outfit.
