Story highlights Oprah Winfrey buys $29 million horse farm ... without the horses

Picturesque equestrian estate includes fruit orchards, pool

(CNN) Oprah Winfrey has paid almost $30 million for a sprawling equestrian estate on the California coast. But if the media mogul wants to add horses to her multimillion-dollar purchase, she'll have to buy them herself.

The 23-acre farm in Montecito, Santa Barbara, comes complete with all the facilities you'd expect of a deluxe equestrian ranch -- covered stalls, spacious pens, paddocks, riding and exercise areas.

However the $28.8 million property, which has views of both the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains, does not appear to come with any actual horses.

Seamair Farm features covered stalls -- but does not come with horses.

Marty Rogers, of Sage Auctions which managed the sale, said the queen of daytime TV had personally visited the site numerous times before making her winning auction bid.