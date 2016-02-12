Breaking News

    Pitcher perfect: Fenway Park provides spectacular snowboarding backdrop

    By Eoghan Macguire, CNN

    February 12, 2016

    A snowboarder makes a practice run down the ski and snowboarding ramp at Fenway Park, Boston, ahead of the Big Air at Fenway event.
    A snowboarder makes a practice run down the ski and snowboarding ramp at Fenway Park, Boston, ahead of the Big Air at Fenway event.
    The baseball stadium has been transformed for the U.S. Grand Prix and FIS World Cup meet which takes place on Thursday and Friday.
    The baseball stadium has been transformed for the U.S. Grand Prix and FIS World Cup meet which takes place on Thursday and Friday.
    A snowboarder is captured making a jump with the high rise buildings of central Boston in the background.
    A snowboarder is captured making a jump with the high rise buildings of central Boston in the background.
    Fenway Park has been home to the Boston Red Sox since it first opened its doors way back in 1912.
    Fenway Park has been home to the Boston Red Sox since it first opened its doors way back in 1912.
    It is one of the most storied and iconic baseball stadiums in the U.S..
    It is one of the most storied and iconic baseball stadiums in the U.S..
    Snowboarder Angus Waddington of Australia competes in the second heat during day one of Big Air at Fenway.
    Snowboarder Angus Waddington of Australia competes in the second heat during day one of Big Air at Fenway.
    The unfamiliar surroundings of Fenway Park were no problem for Julia Marino who won the ladies snowboarding final Thursday.
    The unfamiliar surroundings of Fenway Park were no problem for Julia Marino who won the ladies snowboarding final Thursday.
    In the men&#39;s event, Max Parrot of Canada took the win after landing an impressive triple cork.
    In the men's event, Max Parrot of Canada took the win after landing an impressive triple cork.
    Fenway Park has hosted a number of other sports in recent years. Here, Irish hurling players from Galway look on during a 2015 match against rivals Dublin.
    Fenway Park has hosted a number of other sports in recent years. Here, Irish hurling players from Galway look on during a 2015 match against rivals Dublin.
    The Boston College Eagles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish American Football teams faced off at Fenway Park in November 2015.
    The Boston College Eagles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish American Football teams faced off at Fenway Park in November 2015.
    Another type of football. Liverpool faced off against Roma at Fenway Park in 2012 and 2014. Fenway Sports Group owns both Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox.
    Another type of football. Liverpool faced off against Roma at Fenway Park in 2012 and 2014. Fenway Sports Group owns both Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox.
    A more traditional view of Fenway Park as slugger David Ortiz swings from the plate against the Baltimore Orioles.
    A more traditional view of Fenway Park as slugger David Ortiz swings from the plate against the Baltimore Orioles.
    (CNN)Spectators at the famous Fenway Park are used to seeing objects hurtling through the air at breakneck speed.

    Usually it's home runs for Boston Red Sox sluggers such as David Ortiz and Hanley Ramirez.
      But on Thursday, 12,000 winter sport fans were treated to the gnarly tricks and bodacious flips of some of the world's best snowboarders.
      Day one of Big Air at Fenway event -- a U.S. Grand Prix and part of the International Ski Federation's (FIS) World Cup tour -- saw competitors hurtle down a 140-foot-tall ramp built on the field at the iconic baseball stadium which first opened in 1912.
      U.S. snowboarder Karly Shorr practices for the Ladies Snowboarding event at Fenway Park.
      The scaffolding holding the ramp was so tall it peaked above Fenway's light towers and legendary "Green Monster" left-field wall.
      Yet the unfamiliar surroundings were no problem for U.S. snowboarder Julia Marino and Max Parrot of Canada who topped the respective women's and men's competitions -- knocking it out of the park, if you will.
      Marino was especially delighted to take the win given she only made it off the competition reserve list when U.S. teammate Ty Walker was injured in the warm up.
      "I've never snowboarded at a contest with a crowd this big," Marino later said in comments carried by the FIS website. "It's amazing!
      "I didn't think that this many people would show up for a snowboarding event. It's amazing to see all these awesome fans out here supporting what we do."
      A view of the ski and snowboarding ramp at Fenway Park ahead of the Big Air at Fenway Event.
      Although one of the most famous baseball stadiums in the world, Fenway Park has been transformed to host a number of other sporting codes in recent years.
      The hurlers of Galway and Dublin staged an exhibition match at Fenway in November which drew an enthusiastic crowd from Boston's large Irish expat and diaspora community.
      A number of soccer matches have also been staged at the venue with the likes of Liverpool, Roma, Celtic and Sporting Clube de Portugal gracing the field between 2010 and 2014.
      Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, also owns English Premier League club Liverpool.
      Friday will see World Cup freeskiing events take place at Fenway Park.
      Fans look on at the Big Air at Fenway event in Boston, Massachusetts.
