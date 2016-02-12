Story highlights Fenway Park hosts Big Air winter sports event

Competitors fly down 140-foot-tall ramp built on field of famous baseball stadium

(CNN) Spectators at the famous Fenway Park are used to seeing objects hurtling through the air at breakneck speed.

Usually it's home runs for Boston Red Sox sluggers such as David Ortiz and Hanley Ramirez.

But on Thursday, 12,000 winter sport fans were treated to the gnarly tricks and bodacious flips of some of the world's best snowboarders.

Day one of Big Air at Fenway event -- a U.S. Grand Prix and part of the International Ski Federation's (FIS) World Cup tour -- saw competitors hurtle down a 140-foot-tall ramp built on the field at the iconic baseball stadium which first opened in 1912.

U.S. snowboarder Karly Shorr practices for the Ladies Snowboarding event at Fenway Park.

The scaffolding holding the ramp was so tall it peaked above Fenway's light towers and legendary "Green Monster" left-field wall.

