Such is the nature of the tennis tour -- for 11 months it simply doesn't stop.

And no sooner had Kerber opened her grand slam account than the questions arose: Was the left-hander's success Down Under a stroke of luck -- after all the Bremen native was a point away from exiting in the first round at Melbourne Park to Misaki Doi -- or does she have what it takes to land more majors?

Not many would dispute the words of Eisenbud, who also represents the wealthiest female athlete in the world, Maria Sharapova.

Players who win a grand slam for the first time often find themselves, in the short term, in one of two predicaments: Overwhelmed by the newfound fame and becoming the hunted rather than the hunter; or so buoyed that they remain or even exceed the lofty level they've just attained. Li, for one, struggled mightily in 2011 after winning the French Open.

Photos: German tennis star's grand ambitions Photos: German tennis star's grand ambitions Angelique Kerber opened her grand slam account by beating Serena Williams in the 2016 Australian Open final. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: German tennis star's grand ambitions Williams finishing runner-up at a top tournament is rare. The 21-time grand slam singles winner had won her last eight major finals, which shows just how special Kerber's achievement was. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: German tennis star's grand ambitions Kerber was soon being congratulated by her fellow players, past and present, on social media. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: German tennis star's grand ambitions Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley led a toast to Kerber at her post-final press conference. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: German tennis star's grand ambitions Had she won the title, Williams would have tied Kerber's idol Steffi Graf on 22 majors, which is the most in the post-1968 Open Era. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: German tennis star's grand ambitions A day after her win, Kerber followed through on a bet and took a plunge in the Yarra River, close to the grounds at Melbourne Park. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: German tennis star's grand ambitions And there was a more formal setting as the 28-year-old posed for more photos. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: German tennis star's grand ambitions Kerber became the first German to win a grand slam title since Graf -- pictured left with husband Andre Agassi -- in 1999. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: German tennis star's grand ambitions But it almost never was for Kerber. In the first round at the Australian Open, she had to save a match point against fellow lefty Misaki Doi. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: German tennis star's grand ambitions Did Kerber have time to soak up her Melbourne success, maybe take a few weeks off? Nope. She was back playing a week later in the Fed Cup for Germany. However, her team lost 3-2 to Switzerland in Leipzig. Hide Caption 10 of 10

Pam Shriver and Brad Gilbert, former top-five players and now analysts for ESPN, are convinced that Kerber can achieve more success -- and sooner rather than later.

Their views are echoed by Germany's Fed Cup captain Barbara Rittner, although she exercised caution.

"I think Angie is hungry for more," Rittner told CNN's Open Court show . "She's not slowing down. She will try to do this again but nobody knows how she's reacting to the media attention.

"Everything is changing a little bit but because she is so down to earth, normal people around her, great coach, I think we will hear quite some more about her."

What about Serena?

Whether the new world No. 2 wins another major in the foreseeable future also depends on the form of her rivals, who include Williams and Sharapova, a five-time grand slam winner.

Some will say that Williams is sure to capture at least one grand slam this year, pointing to the fact that en route to the Australian Open final she didn't come close to conceding a set.

Yet others will dwell on the American's now seemingly increased vulnerability in crunch clashes at the slams. Her Melbourne loss came after she was upset by Roberta Vinci in September's U.S. Open semifinals, a result that ended the 34-year-old's bid to become the first player to achieve the calendar year grand slam since Kerber's idol Steffi Graf in 1988.

Heinz Gunthardt, Graf's former coach, a television analyst and Switzerland's Fed Cup captain, told Open Court that Williams was still very much the player to beat.

He added that if Williams wasn't in the picture, "10 to 15 girls have the ability to win grand slams."

Having done the almost impossible by overcoming Williams in a grand slam final -- the world No. 1 had won eight straight finals at majors -- Kerber certainly won't be discounted from that large group.

A possible Kerber-Williams rematch failed to materialize in Dubai this week as both pulled out, citing injury and illness, respectively.

"Now I have a lot of confidence," Kerber told Open Court. "I beat Serena and I played great tennis, so for sure it gives me a lot of confidence for the next tournaments, for everything that's coming.

"I will just try to enjoy every moment."

Kerber's coach Torben Beltz didn't reply to CNN's interview requests but spoke in Melbourne of a pivotal off-season training block in Poland, where the player resides.

Kerber likely could have stayed in the top 15 or even top 10 and thus enjoyed the high life by relying on her fine defense, but made the decision to reshape her game slightly, attempting to become more aggressive from the baseline.

The move paid dividends. Apart from getting the better of Williams in the biggest upset of the tournament, Kerber also engineered the second biggest upset when she eliminated another of the pre-tournament favorites, Victoria Azarenka, in the quarterfinals.

On the offensive

"If you just play defense against good players it's not enough," Beltz said. "You have to be aggressive. She has to try to win the match and not (have) the opponent lose it."

In making the significant alteration to her game, Kerber has usurped rivals with similar styles: Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Jankovic. Both are former top-ranked players and grand slam finalists who have yet to win a major.

Wozniacki, in particular, might draw inspiration from Kerber's achievement. The Dane is 25 and still has time to progress, whereas Jankovic turns 31 at the end of February and has contested one grand slam quarterfinal in the last five years.

Someone like Andrea Petkovic may benefit, too.

Having almost quit the game last year because of a lack of motivation, the 2014 French Open semifinalist has already been boosted by her good friend's triumph.

"I've been there during the hard times that she had to go through and all the moments when she thought she maybe couldn't achieve what she has achieved so it's been very emotional and very exciting for me," Petkovic told Open Court, perhaps referring to 2011 when Fed Cup teammate Kerber at one stage lost 12 of 13 first-round WTA matches.

"I was so happy to see her win ... you're that much closer than when you see Serena Williams win or Maria Sharapova, which is also very inspiring, but my motivation grew to work harder on myself and try to become a better player myself."

However, they were unable to immediately capitalize on that Melbourne momentum as Germany lost 3-2 to a Belinda Bencic-inspired Switzerland , which earned a semifinal against the Czech Republic in April.

Kerber, who won one of her two singles rubbers in Leipzig, will long cherish the memories of her Australian breakthrough and the path to becoming a major champion.

"We were sitting at home and we realized that I won my first grand slam," she says, recounting a rare gathering with her family. "We got through my career when I was beginning ... so many things in the last years -- it was just the best feeling I ever had."