(CNN) Rio Haryanto will make history next month when he becomes the first Indonesian driver to race in Formula One.

The 23-year-old has signed for Manor Racing for the 2016 season and will partner German Pascal Wehrlein, who was announced as the British-based team's lead driver earlier this month.

"Manor Racing is a team with an exciting vision and ambitious plans," Haryanto said in a statement on the Manor F1 team website.

"They have produced a great package and I can't wait to get in the car."

The Indonesian, who finished fourth in last year's GP2 Series, will make his debut at the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 20.

