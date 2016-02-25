Breaking News

    FIFA president Joseph S. Blatter during a press conference he convened in response to the ban imposed by FIFA&#39;s Ethics Committee. The Swiss was sporting a band aid under his right eye -- thought to be because of a recent mole removal.
    Decmber 21, 2015FIFA president Joseph S. Blatter during a press conference he convened in response to the ban imposed by FIFA's Ethics Committee. The Swiss was sporting a band aid under his right eye -- thought to be because of a recent mole removal.
    FIFA president Sepp Blatter and UEFA president Michel Platini are banned by FIFA&#39;s Ethics Committee for eight years. The ban relates to all football-related activity and is effective immediately.
    December 21, 2015FIFA president Sepp Blatter and UEFA president Michel Platini are banned by FIFA's Ethics Committee for eight years. The ban relates to all football-related activity and is effective immediately.
    FIFA president Sepp Blatter had been in hospital in November, recovering from &quot;a body breakdown.&quot;
    November 11, 2015FIFA president Sepp Blatter had been in hospital in November, recovering from "a body breakdown."
    Wolfgang Niersbach announces his resignation as German Football Federation president, taking &quot;political responsibility&quot; for accusations of bribery involving the country&#39;s bid to stage the 2006 World Cup.
    November 9, 2015Wolfgang Niersbach announces his resignation as German Football Federation president, taking "political responsibility" for accusations of bribery involving the country's bid to stage the 2006 World Cup.
    FIFA&#39;s deadline for submitting candidacies for its presidential election was October 26, with eight putting themselves forward for the February 26, 2015 vote to succeed Sepp Blatter. However, on October 28 David Nakhid was omitted from FIFA&#39;s final list as one of the five football associations that had declared its support for him had already done so for another candidate.
    October 26, 2015FIFA's deadline for submitting candidacies for its presidential election was October 26, with eight putting themselves forward for the February 26, 2015 vote to succeed Sepp Blatter. However, on October 28 David Nakhid was omitted from FIFA's final list as one of the five football associations that had declared its support for him had already done so for another candidate.
    UEFA president Michel Platini was the first to enter the FIFA presidential race back in July, but questions remain over whether he is even still eligible to stand in the election after he was provisionally banned from football for 90 days.
    October 26, 2015UEFA president Michel Platini was the first to enter the FIFA presidential race back in July, but questions remain over whether he is even still eligible to stand in the election after he was provisionally banned from football for 90 days.
    Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein of Jordan announced his presidency bid in September. He was the sole challenger to Sepp Blatter in the May 29 election but conceded defeat after receiving 73 votes to the Swiss&#39; 133 in the first round of voting.
    October 26, 2015Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein of Jordan announced his presidency bid in September. He was the sole challenger to Sepp Blatter in the May 29 election but conceded defeat after receiving 73 votes to the Swiss' 133 in the first round of voting.
    Ex-Trinidad and Tobago captain David Nakhid submitted his candidacy earlier this month. Nakhid also played for the likes of PAOK of Greece and Malmo of Sweden. However, on October 28, Nakhid was omitted from FIFA&#39;s final list. &quot;One of the five declarations of support for Mr Nakhid was declared invalid as the same member association had previously issued a declaration of support for another candidate,&quot; said a FIFA statement. &quot;In view of this, the Ad-hoc Electoral Committee decided not to consider Mr Nakhid&#39;s application as it did not fulfil the required five declarations of support.&quot;
    October 26, 2015Ex-Trinidad and Tobago captain David Nakhid submitted his candidacy earlier this month. Nakhid also played for the likes of PAOK of Greece and Malmo of Sweden. However, on October 28, Nakhid was omitted from FIFA's final list. "One of the five declarations of support for Mr Nakhid was declared invalid as the same member association had previously issued a declaration of support for another candidate," said a FIFA statement. "In view of this, the Ad-hoc Electoral Committee decided not to consider Mr Nakhid's application as it did not fulfil the required five declarations of support."
    South African businessman Tokyo Sexwale, who has been part of FIFA&#39;s anti-discrimination taskforce, announced his intention to run for presidency after the South African Football Association&#39;s National Executive Committee unanimously endorsed his candidacy last week.
    October 26, 2015South African businessman Tokyo Sexwale, who has been part of FIFA's anti-discrimination taskforce, announced his intention to run for presidency after the South African Football Association's National Executive Committee unanimously endorsed his candidacy last week.
    Former FIFA international relations director Jerome Champagne, who had hoped to challenge Blatter in May&#39;s election but was forced to withdraw, confirmed last week that he will be standing.
    October 26, 2015Former FIFA international relations director Jerome Champagne, who had hoped to challenge Blatter in May's election but was forced to withdraw, confirmed last week that he will be standing.
    Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa launched his bid to become the next FIFA president 24 hours before the deadline. Sheikh Salman has been criticized by human rights organizations after being accused of complicity in crimes against humanity. Sheikh Salman&#39;s representatives were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.
    October 26, 2015Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa launched his bid to become the next FIFA president 24 hours before the deadline. Sheikh Salman has been criticized by human rights organizations after being accused of complicity in crimes against humanity. Sheikh Salman's representatives were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.
    UEFA announced on the day of the deadline that its general secretary Gianni Infantino -- Platini&#39;s right-hand man -- will run for the FIFA presidency.
    October 26, 2015UEFA announced on the day of the deadline that its general secretary Gianni Infantino -- Platini's right-hand man -- will run for the FIFA presidency.
    Liberian Football Association president Musa Bility also confirmed on the day of the deadline that he is to run for the FIFA presidency.
    October 26, 2015Liberian Football Association president Musa Bility also confirmed on the day of the deadline that he is to run for the FIFA presidency.
    Has FIFA president Blatter spent his last day as head of football&#39;s world governing body? The 79-year-old Swiss was provisionally banned for 90 days Thursday by the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA&#39;s Ethics Committee, though the duration of the ban could be extended by 45 days.
    October 8, 2015Has FIFA president Blatter spent his last day as head of football's world governing body? The 79-year-old Swiss was provisionally banned for 90 days Thursday by the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's Ethics Committee, though the duration of the ban could be extended by 45 days.
    UEFA president and FIFA vice-president Platini was also provisionally banned for 90 days. Platini is one of the FIFA presidential candidates hoping to succeed Blatter.
    October 8, 2015UEFA president and FIFA vice-president Platini was also provisionally banned for 90 days. Platini is one of the FIFA presidential candidates hoping to succeed Blatter.
    South Korean billionaire and FIFA presidential candidate Chung Mong-joon was banned for six years and fined $103,000 based on findings relating to the bidding process for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 tournament in Qatar.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Chung, a former FIFA vice president, vociferously denies any wrongdoing and attacked his colleagues for leaks that he says are designed to hurt his candidacy.
    October 8, 2015South Korean billionaire and FIFA presidential candidate Chung Mong-joon was banned for six years and fined $103,000 based on findings relating to the bidding process for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

    Chung, a former FIFA vice president, vociferously denies any wrongdoing and attacked his colleagues for leaks that he says are designed to hurt his candidacy.
    FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke was suspended for 90 days.
    October 8, 2015FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke was suspended for 90 days.
    U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch announces that &#39;additional charges against individuals and entities&#39; are likely following the assessment of new evidence.
    September 14, 2015U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch announces that 'additional charges against individuals and entities' are likely following the assessment of new evidence.
    Prince Ali adds his name to the list of candidates seeking to replace Sepp Blatter. The election at scandal-hit FIFA is on February 26, 2016.
    September 9, 2015Prince Ali adds his name to the list of candidates seeking to replace Sepp Blatter. The election at scandal-hit FIFA is on February 26, 2016.
    South Korean billionaire and former FIFA vice president Chung announces his intention to run for the top job in world soccer.
    July 30, 2015South Korean billionaire and former FIFA vice president Chung announces his intention to run for the top job in world soccer.
    European football chief Platini, seen here with Blatter (left), is the leading candidate to replace the outgoing president. The former France captain is also a vice-president in FIFA&#39;s Executive Committee.
    July 29, 2015European football chief Platini, seen here with Blatter (left), is the leading candidate to replace the outgoing president. The former France captain is also a vice-president in FIFA's Executive Committee.
    A turbulent period for FIFA began in May 2010 when the world&#39;s governing body for soccer was presented with official bid documents by Australia, England, Netherlands/Belgium, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Russia, Spain/Portugal and the United States for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. During the ceremony at its Swiss headquarters, FIFA announced dates for inspections of the bidding nations from July-September.
    May 14, 2010 A turbulent period for FIFA began in May 2010 when the world's governing body for soccer was presented with official bid documents by Australia, England, Netherlands/Belgium, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Russia, Spain/Portugal and the United States for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. During the ceremony at its Swiss headquarters, FIFA announced dates for inspections of the bidding nations from July-September.
    British newspaper&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/worldcup2010/article-1278759/World-Cup-2010-FA-chief-Lord-Triesman-accuses-Spain-Russia-bid-bribe-referees-South-Africa.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Mail On Sunday&lt;/a&gt; reveals that English bid leader David Triesman (pictured here with soccer star David Beckham) was secretly recorded making comments about alleged attempts by Spain and Russia to bribe referees at the imminent 2010 FIFA World Cup.
    May 16, 2010 British newspaper Mail On Sunday reveals that English bid leader David Triesman (pictured here with soccer star David Beckham) was secretly recorded making comments about alleged attempts by Spain and Russia to bribe referees at the imminent 2010 FIFA World Cup.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2010/SPORT/football/11/18/soccer.investigation/index.html&quot;&gt;FIFA&#39;s Ethics Committee confirms the suspension of six FIFA officials including executive committee members Amos Adamu&lt;/a&gt; (pictured) and Reynald Temarii, after claims by Britain&#39;s Sunday Times newspaper that they offered to sell their World Cup votes. Adamu receives a three-year ban and $11,947 fine and Temarii a 12-month ban and a $5,973 fine. The committee also rules that there is no evidence to support allegations of collusion between rival bid teams. Both Adamu and Temarii&lt;a href=&quot;http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/africa/9385241.stm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; appeal unsuccessfully&lt;/a&gt; to FIFA&#39;s Appeal Committee and Adamu later also files an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tas-cas.org/fileadmin/user_upload/press20release20242620_ENG_20final.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;unsuccessful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). &lt;/a&gt; In May 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fifa.com/governance/news/y=2015/m=5/news=reynald-temarii-general-director-of-the-tahiti-football-association-ba-2604566.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;FIFA bans Temarii for another eight years&lt;/a&gt; for allegedly accepting money from former Asian Football Confederation president Mohamed Bin Hammam to cover legal costs of his appeal of FIFA&#39;s 2010 ban.
    November 18, 2010 FIFA's Ethics Committee confirms the suspension of six FIFA officials including executive committee members Amos Adamu (pictured) and Reynald Temarii, after claims by Britain's Sunday Times newspaper that they offered to sell their World Cup votes. Adamu receives a three-year ban and $11,947 fine and Temarii a 12-month ban and a $5,973 fine. The committee also rules that there is no evidence to support allegations of collusion between rival bid teams. Both Adamu and Temarii appeal unsuccessfully to FIFA's Appeal Committee and Adamu later also files an unsuccessful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). In May 2015, FIFA bans Temarii for another eight years for allegedly accepting money from former Asian Football Confederation president Mohamed Bin Hammam to cover legal costs of his appeal of FIFA's 2010 ban.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2010/SPORT/football/11/30/football.fifa.panorama.ioc/&quot;&gt;Issa Hayatou from Cameroon (pictured) is one of three FIFA officials&lt;/a&gt; -- the others Nicolas Leoz from Paraguay and Ricardo Teixeira from Brazil -- who are named in a BBC program which alleges they took bribes from the International Sports and Leisure (ISL) marketing company who secured World Cup rights in the 1990s. A day later, Hayatou says he is considering legal action against the BBC. All three would have voted on the hosts for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. The International Olympic Committee&#39;s Ethics Commission later looks into the claims against Hayatou -- as he was an IOC member. &lt;a href=&quot;. http://www.olympic.org/Documents/Commissions_PDFfiles/Ethics/Ethics-2011-10-03-decision-recommendation-Issa-Hayatou-Eng.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;It finds he had personally received a sum of money from&lt;/a&gt; ISL as a donation to finance the African Football Confederation (CAF)&#39;s 40th anniversary and recommends he be reprimanded. &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2013/04/30/sport/football/blatter-fifa-havelange-bribery-football/&quot;&gt;In 2013, an internal investigation finds Leoz and Teixeira accepted illegal payments from ISL&lt;/a&gt; but says the acceptance of bribe money was not punishable under Swiss law at the time. Its report says that as both have resigned their positions with FIFA further steps over &quot;the morally and ethically reproachable conduct of both persons&quot; are superfluous.
    November 29, 2010 Issa Hayatou from Cameroon (pictured) is one of three FIFA officials -- the others Nicolas Leoz from Paraguay and Ricardo Teixeira from Brazil -- who are named in a BBC program which alleges they took bribes from the International Sports and Leisure (ISL) marketing company who secured World Cup rights in the 1990s. A day later, Hayatou says he is considering legal action against the BBC. All three would have voted on the hosts for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. The International Olympic Committee's Ethics Commission later looks into the claims against Hayatou -- as he was an IOC member. It finds he had personally received a sum of money from ISL as a donation to finance the African Football Confederation (CAF)'s 40th anniversary and recommends he be reprimanded. In 2013, an internal investigation finds Leoz and Teixeira accepted illegal payments from ISL but says the acceptance of bribe money was not punishable under Swiss law at the time. Its report says that as both have resigned their positions with FIFA further steps over "the morally and ethically reproachable conduct of both persons" are superfluous.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2010/SPORT/football/12/02/football.world.cup.2018.2022/&quot;&gt;The winning bids for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals are announced.&lt;/a&gt; Russia wins the bid to host the 2018 tournament. But the big shock came when Blatter announced that Qatar would host the 2022 finals, despite FIFA&#39;s bid inspection report stating that hosting the World Cup in June and July would be&lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2010/SPORT/football/11/17/football.fifa.world.cup.2018.2022/&quot;&gt; &quot;considered as a potential health risk for players, officials, the FIFA family and spectators, and requires precautions to be taken.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;
    December 2, 2010 The winning bids for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals are announced. Russia wins the bid to host the 2018 tournament. But the big shock came when Blatter announced that Qatar would host the 2022 finals, despite FIFA's bid inspection report stating that hosting the World Cup in June and July would be "considered as a potential health risk for players, officials, the FIFA family and spectators, and requires precautions to be taken."
    Just a few weeks before FIFA&#39;s presidential vote, former English Football Association chairman &lt;a href=&quot;http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/9481461.stm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;David Triesman testifies at a UK parliamentary enquiry &lt;/a&gt;into England&#39;s failed 2018 bid. Under the cover of parliamentary privilege, Triesman accuses FIFA Executive Committee members Warner, Leoz, Teixeira and Worawi Makudi of trying to secure cash and privileges in return for their vote. In other evidence submitted to the committee from the Sunday Times, it was alleged that FIFA vice-president Hayatou along with fellow Executive Committee member Jacques Anouma has been paid $1.5 million to vote for Qatar as the 2022 World Cup host. All those accused, and the Qatar Football Association, strenuously deny the allegations.
    May 10, 2011 Just a few weeks before FIFA's presidential vote, former English Football Association chairman David Triesman testifies at a UK parliamentary enquiry into England's failed 2018 bid. Under the cover of parliamentary privilege, Triesman accuses FIFA Executive Committee members Warner, Leoz, Teixeira and Worawi Makudi of trying to secure cash and privileges in return for their vote. In other evidence submitted to the committee from the Sunday Times, it was alleged that FIFA vice-president Hayatou along with fellow Executive Committee member Jacques Anouma has been paid $1.5 million to vote for Qatar as the 2022 World Cup host. All those accused, and the Qatar Football Association, strenuously deny the allegations.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2011/SPORT/football/05/25/hammam.warner.fifa.blatter/&quot;&gt;FIFA announces it will investigate &lt;/a&gt;Warner (pictured), who ran the CONCACAF federation covering Central and North America, and Mohamed Bin Hammam, head of the Asian Football Confederation, over bribery allegations. It follows a report by fellow Executive Committee member Chuck Blazer alleging that they paid $40,000 worth of bribes to secure the support of members of the Caribbean Football Union. They deny the claims, with Warner promising a &quot;tsunami&quot; of revelations to clear his name. Bin Hammam claims the accusations are part of a plan to force him to withdraw as a candidate for FIFA&#39;s presidency. He is incumbent Blatter&#39;s only opponent in FIFA&#39;s presidential election due to be held June 1.
    May 26, 2011 FIFA announces it will investigate Warner (pictured), who ran the CONCACAF federation covering Central and North America, and Mohamed Bin Hammam, head of the Asian Football Confederation, over bribery allegations. It follows a report by fellow Executive Committee member Chuck Blazer alleging that they paid $40,000 worth of bribes to secure the support of members of the Caribbean Football Union. They deny the claims, with Warner promising a "tsunami" of revelations to clear his name. Bin Hammam claims the accusations are part of a plan to force him to withdraw as a candidate for FIFA's presidency. He is incumbent Blatter's only opponent in FIFA's presidential election due to be held June 1.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2011/SPORT/football/05/27/football.blatter.fifa.bin.hammam/&quot;&gt;FIFA says it will expand its corruption probe to include Blatter,&lt;/a&gt; after Bin Hammam claimed Blatter knew about cash payments he was accused of giving to national football association in exchange for pro-Hammam votes during Qatar&#39;s 2022 World Cup bid. Blatter maintains that the allegations are &quot;without substance,&quot; and two days later is exonerated by FIFA&#39;s Ethics Committee.
    May 27, 2011 FIFA says it will expand its corruption probe to include Blatter, after Bin Hammam claimed Blatter knew about cash payments he was accused of giving to national football association in exchange for pro-Hammam votes during Qatar's 2022 World Cup bid. Blatter maintains that the allegations are "without substance," and two days later is exonerated by FIFA's Ethics Committee.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2011/SPORT/football/05/29/football.fifa.hammam.warner/&quot;&gt;But FIFA&#39;s Ethics Committee upholds the complaints &lt;/a&gt;against Bin Hammam (pictured) and Warner. Bin Hammam is effectively barred from standing in the FIFA leadership election. Warner&#39;s tsunami turns out to be an email, where secretary general Valcke seems to suggest that Qatar &quot;bought&quot; the right to host the 2022 World Cup. After initially threatening legal action, Qatar withdraws its complaint when Valcke explains he was referring to Qatar&#39;s large, and legal, campaign budget, rather than bribes. Warner faces no further action following his resignation and the presumption of innocence remains.
    May 29, 2011 But FIFA's Ethics Committee upholds the complaints against Bin Hammam (pictured) and Warner. Bin Hammam is effectively barred from standing in the FIFA leadership election. Warner's tsunami turns out to be an email, where secretary general Valcke seems to suggest that Qatar "bought" the right to host the 2022 World Cup. After initially threatening legal action, Qatar withdraws its complaint when Valcke explains he was referring to Qatar's large, and legal, campaign budget, rather than bribes. Warner faces no further action following his resignation and the presumption of innocence remains.
    Despite a last minute attempt by the English FA to postpone the vote -- a proposal which garnered just 17 out of the available 208 votes --&lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2011/SPORT/football/06/06/football.fifa.blatter.kissinger/&quot;&gt; Blatter is re-elected &lt;/a&gt;for a fourth term as president of FIFA at the 61st FIFA Congress at Hallenstadion in Zurich. He vows to learn from past mistakes and undertake a reform agenda.
    June 1, 2011 Despite a last minute attempt by the English FA to postpone the vote -- a proposal which garnered just 17 out of the available 208 votes -- Blatter is re-elected for a fourth term as president of FIFA at the 61st FIFA Congress at Hallenstadion in Zurich. He vows to learn from past mistakes and undertake a reform agenda.
    Bin Hammam is &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2011/SPORT/football/07/23/fifa.bin.hammam/&quot;&gt;banned for life by FIFA&lt;/a&gt; after a two-day hearing into bribery allegations. The ban is annulled &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2012/07/19/sport/football/bin-hammam-fifa-football/&quot;&gt;a year later &lt;/a&gt;due to lack of evidence.
    July 23, 2011 Bin Hammam is banned for life by FIFA after a two-day hearing into bribery allegations. The ban is annulled a year later due to lack of evidence.
    Blatter&lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2011/10/21/sport/football/football-fifa-blatter-corruption/&quot;&gt; announces the introduction of four new task forces&lt;/a&gt; and a &quot;Committee of Good Governance&quot; aimed at reforming the organization and repairing its reputation.
    October 21, 2011 Blatter announces the introduction of four new task forces and a "Committee of Good Governance" aimed at reforming the organization and repairing its reputation.
    FIFA announces its executive committee &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2012/03/30/sport/football/football-fifa-corrupton-blatter-wahl/&quot;&gt;has approved proposed changes to its Ethics Committee&lt;/a&gt;, splitting it into two entities -- one to investigate allegations and another to rule on them. It follows a report by the Independent Governance Committee (IGC) commissioned after Bin Hammam&#39;s ban, that found FIFA&#39;s past handling of corruption scandals had been &quot;unsatisfactory.&quot;
    March 30, 2012 FIFA announces its executive committee has approved proposed changes to its Ethics Committee, splitting it into two entities -- one to investigate allegations and another to rule on them. It follows a report by the Independent Governance Committee (IGC) commissioned after Bin Hammam's ban, that found FIFA's past handling of corruption scandals had been "unsatisfactory."
    The Council of Europe, a watchdog that oversees the European Court of Human Rights, &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2012/04/24/sport/football/football-blatter-corruption-report/&quot;&gt;criticizes Blatter in a damning report into FIFA&#39;s handling of bribery allegations&lt;/a&gt;. The report says it would be &quot;difficult to imagine&quot; that the FIFA president would have been unaware of &quot;significant sums&quot; paid to unnamed FIFA officials by sports marketing company International Sports and Leisure (ISL) in connection with lucrative contracts for World Cup television rights. However it makes no allegations that he had any involvement in corruption.
    April 24, 2012 The Council of Europe, a watchdog that oversees the European Court of Human Rights, criticizes Blatter in a damning report into FIFA's handling of bribery allegations. The report says it would be "difficult to imagine" that the FIFA president would have been unaware of "significant sums" paid to unnamed FIFA officials by sports marketing company International Sports and Leisure (ISL) in connection with lucrative contracts for World Cup television rights. However it makes no allegations that he had any involvement in corruption.
    Blatter &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2012/07/17/sport/football/football-fifa-ethics-corruption/&quot;&gt;announces that former U.S. attorney Michael J Garcia and German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert (pictured) have joined FIFA&lt;/a&gt; to probe allegations of wrongdoing. Their first task will be to investigate a Swiss court document after an &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2012/07/11/sport/football/football-havelange-teixeira-fifa-bribes/&quot;&gt;investigation into alleged illegal payments made by FIFA marketing partner ISL to former FIFA president Joao Havelange&lt;/a&gt; and former executive committee member Teixeira. However, they will also investigate old cases -- including the process surrounding the decision to award the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar. Meantime, Bin Hamman is again suspended over new corruption allegations by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), which he used to lead. Bin Hammam says he is innocent but &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fifa.com/governance/news/y=2012/m=12/news=mohamed-bin-hammam-resigns-from-football-banned-for-life-1973422.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in December 2012 he resigns all his football positions after a FIFA report finds him guilty of violating the conflict of interest clauses &lt;/a&gt;in its Code of Ethics and bans him from all football-related activity for life.
    July 17, 2012 Blatter announces that former U.S. attorney Michael J Garcia and German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert (pictured) have joined FIFA to probe allegations of wrongdoing. Their first task will be to investigate a Swiss court document after an investigation into alleged illegal payments made by FIFA marketing partner ISL to former FIFA president Joao Havelange and former executive committee member Teixeira. However, they will also investigate old cases -- including the process surrounding the decision to award the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar. Meantime, Bin Hamman is again suspended over new corruption allegations by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), which he used to lead. Bin Hammam says he is innocent but in December 2012 he resigns all his football positions after a FIFA report finds him guilty of violating the conflict of interest clauses in its Code of Ethics and bans him from all football-related activity for life.
    President of the South African Football Association (SAFA)&lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2012/12/17/sport/football/south-africa-match-fixing-football/&quot;&gt; Kirsten Nematandani (pictured) and four other SAFA officials are suspended&lt;/a&gt; as an act of &quot;good governance&quot; following a report by FIFA, which adjudged four friendly matches ahead of Africa&#39;s first World Cup in 2010 had been fixed. SAFA later decides FIFA went beyond its mandate in suspending them before its investigation had concluded and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.herald.co.zw/safa-boss-reinstated/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;reinstates the officials to their posts. &lt;/a&gt;In May 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8TDxTwOZew&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nematandani tells South African broadcaster ANN7 &lt;/a&gt;he has yet to hear from FIFA in relation to the investigation. &quot;This is about my reputation,&quot; he says. &quot;My name has to be cleared.&quot;
    December 17, 2012 President of the South African Football Association (SAFA) Kirsten Nematandani (pictured) and four other SAFA officials are suspended as an act of "good governance" following a report by FIFA, which adjudged four friendly matches ahead of Africa's first World Cup in 2010 had been fixed. SAFA later decides FIFA went beyond its mandate in suspending them before its investigation had concluded and reinstates the officials to their posts. In May 2015, Nematandani tells South African broadcaster ANN7 he has yet to hear from FIFA in relation to the investigation. "This is about my reputation," he says. "My name has to be cleared."
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2013/01/09/sport/football/football-fifa-korea-fixing/&quot;&gt;FIFA imposes a worldwide lifetime ban from football on 41 players from Korea&lt;/a&gt; who became embroiled in match-fixing activities in their domestic league, extending a ban handed down by the Korea Football Association (KFA) in 2011. The charges relate to alleged match-fixing in Korea&#39;s domestic K-League competition. All but one case were centered on offering or accepting bribes to throw matches.
    January 9, 2013 FIFA imposes a worldwide lifetime ban from football on 41 players from Korea who became embroiled in match-fixing activities in their domestic league, extending a ban handed down by the Korea Football Association (KFA) in 2011. The charges relate to alleged match-fixing in Korea's domestic K-League competition. All but one case were centered on offering or accepting bribes to throw matches.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2013/02/05/sport/football/fifa-match-fixing-liverpool-debrecen-football/&quot;&gt;A report by police agency Europol reveals that 380 matches across Europe have been fixed &lt;/a&gt;by an Asia-based crime syndicate, including World Cup and European Championship qualifiers as well as the continent&#39;s top club competitions. Scores of people have been arrested across 15 countries, it says. FIFA vows to act on the revelations, but says it will need help from outside agencies to eradicate match-fixing.
    February 4, 2014 A report by police agency Europol reveals that 380 matches across Europe have been fixed by an Asia-based crime syndicate, including World Cup and European Championship qualifiers as well as the continent's top club competitions. Scores of people have been arrested across 15 countries, it says. FIFA vows to act on the revelations, but says it will need help from outside agencies to eradicate match-fixing.
    FIFA says executive committee member Vernon Manilal Fernando of Sri Lanka &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2013/03/11/sport/football/football-fifa-ban-manilal/&quot;&gt;has been suspended&lt;/a&gt; at the request of Garcia and Eckert, co-chairs of the investigatory and adjudicatory bodies of the Ethics Committee respectively. No details of his alleged transgression were released, but FIFA said the decision was based on alleged violations of its Code of Ethics, including conflicts of interest, offering and accepting bribes, bribery and corruption, &quot;in order to prevent the interference with the establishment of the truth with respect to proceedings now in the adjudicatory chamber.&quot; He is later&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fifa.com/governance/news/y=2015/m=3/news=cas-confirms-lifetime-ban-on-vernon-manilal-fernando-2580561.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; given a lifetime ban&lt;/a&gt;, which he&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fifa.com/governance/news/y=2015/m=3/news=cas-confirms-lifetime-ban-on-vernon-manilal-fernando-2580561.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; unsuccessfully appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.&lt;/a&gt;
    March 11, 2013 FIFA says executive committee member Vernon Manilal Fernando of Sri Lanka has been suspended at the request of Garcia and Eckert, co-chairs of the investigatory and adjudicatory bodies of the Ethics Committee respectively. No details of his alleged transgression were released, but FIFA said the decision was based on alleged violations of its Code of Ethics, including conflicts of interest, offering and accepting bribes, bribery and corruption, "in order to prevent the interference with the establishment of the truth with respect to proceedings now in the adjudicatory chamber." He is later given a lifetime ban, which he unsuccessfully appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2013/04/30/sport/football/blatter-fifa-havelange-bribery-football/&quot;&gt;An internal investigation by FIFA&#39;s Ethics Committee clears Blatter of misconduct&lt;/a&gt; in the bribery scandal, but his predecessor, Brazilian Havelange, resigns as honorary president for his part in the scandal. Havelange and former executive committee members Teixeira and Leoz were all found to have accepted illegal payments from former marketing partner International Sports and Leisure (ISL) between 1992 and 2000.
    April 30, 2013 An internal investigation by FIFA's Ethics Committee clears Blatter of misconduct in the bribery scandal, but his predecessor, Brazilian Havelange, resigns as honorary president for his part in the scandal. Havelange and former executive committee members Teixeira and Leoz were all found to have accepted illegal payments from former marketing partner International Sports and Leisure (ISL) between 1992 and 2000.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2013/05/06/sport/football/football-fifa-suspend-executive-committee-member-chuck-blazer/&quot;&gt;FIFA&#39;s Ethics Committee suspends outgoing executive committee member Blazer (pictured back right) &lt;/a&gt;for 90 days &quot;based on the fact that various breaches of the Code of Ethics appear to have been committed&quot; by the American. Blazer is former general secretary of CONCACAF, the body which governs football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, and his suspension follows a report by its integrity committee. Blazer denies any wrongdoing.
    May 6, 2013 FIFA's Ethics Committee suspends outgoing executive committee member Blazer (pictured back right) for 90 days "based on the fact that various breaches of the Code of Ethics appear to have been committed" by the American. Blazer is former general secretary of CONCACAF, the body which governs football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, and his suspension follows a report by its integrity committee. Blazer denies any wrongdoing.
    German footballer Franz Beckenbauer, the only man to win the World Cup as captain and coach,&lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2014/06/13/sport/football/franz-beckenbauer-fifa-football/&quot;&gt; is provisionally suspended from any football-related activity for 90 days&lt;/a&gt; for failing to cooperate with a FIFA corruption investigation. FIFA says Beckenbauer had been asked to help with its Ethics Committee&#39;s probe into allegations against Qatar 2022 and the World Cup bidding process. Beckenbauer tells German media that he did not respond to questions by the chairman of the Ethics Committee&#39;s investigatory body because they were in English and he did not understand them.
    June 13, 2014 German footballer Franz Beckenbauer, the only man to win the World Cup as captain and coach, is provisionally suspended from any football-related activity for 90 days for failing to cooperate with a FIFA corruption investigation. FIFA says Beckenbauer had been asked to help with its Ethics Committee's probe into allegations against Qatar 2022 and the World Cup bidding process. Beckenbauer tells German media that he did not respond to questions by the chairman of the Ethics Committee's investigatory body because they were in English and he did not understand them.
    Eckert (pictured), chairman of the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA&#39;s Ethics Committee, releases &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fifa.com/mm/document/affederation/footballgovernance/02/47/41/75/statementchairmanadjcheckert_neutral.pd&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a summary of&lt;/a&gt; the committee&#39;s investigation into the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup. The summary, by Eckert, says Qatar and Russia were not guilty of any alleged corruption, clearing them of wrongdoing. Garcia, the author of the full report, and chairman of the Ethics Committee&#39;s investigatory body, wanted the report to be published in full. Garcia says the summary contains&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/11/13/sport/football/qatar-world-cup-fifa-football-2022-2018/&quot;&gt; &quot;incomplete and erroneous representations of the facts and conclusions detailed in the investigatory chamber&#39;s report.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;
    Eckert (pictured), chairman of the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's Ethics Committee, releases a summary of the committee's investigation into the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup. The summary, by Eckert, says Qatar and Russia were not guilty of any alleged corruption, clearing them of wrongdoing. Garcia, the author of the full report, and chairman of the Ethics Committee's investigatory body, wanted the report to be published in full. Garcia says the summary contains "incomplete and erroneous representations of the facts and conclusions detailed in the investigatory chamber's report."
    FIFA lodges a&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fifa.com/governance/news/y=2014/m=11/news=awarding-of-the-2018-and-2022-world-cup-hosting-rights-fifa-lodges-cri-2476219.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; criminal complaint&lt;/a&gt; with the Swiss judiciary &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2014/11/18/sport/football/fifa-criminal-complaint-world-cup/&quot;&gt;relating to the &quot;international transfers of assets&lt;/a&gt; with connections to Switzerland, which merit examination by the criminal prosecution authorities.&quot;
    November 18, 2014 FIFA lodges a criminal complaint with the Swiss judiciary relating to the "international transfers of assets with connections to Switzerland, which merit examination by the criminal prosecution authorities."
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2014/12/17/sport/football/michael-garcia-resigns-fifa-football/&quot;&gt;Garcia resigns&lt;/a&gt; as chairman of the investigatory body of the Ethics Committee, following FIFA&#39;s decision to throw out his appeal after he complained about the way his report into the World Cup bidding process had been summarized by Eckert.
    December 17, 2014 Garcia resigns as chairman of the investigatory body of the Ethics Committee, following FIFA's decision to throw out his appeal after he complained about the way his report into the World Cup bidding process had been summarized by Eckert.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2014/12/19/sport/fifa-garcia-report-decision/&quot;&gt;FIFA decides to publish a redacted version&lt;/a&gt; of Garcia&#39;s investigative report into alleged corruption surrounding the bidding process for the tournaments. The decision was unanimously endorsed by FIFA&#39;s 25-person executive committee.
    December 19, 2014 FIFA decides to publish a redacted version of Garcia's investigative report into alleged corruption surrounding the bidding process for the tournaments. The decision was unanimously endorsed by FIFA's 25-person executive committee.
    At the request of U.S. officials, &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2015/05/27/football/fifa-corruption-charges-justice-department/&quot;&gt;Swiss authorities raid FIFA&#39;s headquarters in Zurich&lt;/a&gt; and arrest seven people. Meantime, the U.S. Department of Justice announces the unsealing of a 47-count indictment detailing charges against 14 people for racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. They include FIFA officials accused of taking bribes totaling more than $150 million and in return provided &quot;lucrative media and marketing rights&quot; to soccer tournaments as kickbacks over the past 24 years. Separately Switzerland announces its own investigation into the awarding of the World Cup bids to Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022.
    May 27, 2015 At the request of U.S. officials, Swiss authorities raid FIFA's headquarters in Zurich and arrest seven people. Meantime, the U.S. Department of Justice announces the unsealing of a 47-count indictment detailing charges against 14 people for racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. They include FIFA officials accused of taking bribes totaling more than $150 million and in return provided "lucrative media and marketing rights" to soccer tournaments as kickbacks over the past 24 years. Separately Switzerland announces its own investigation into the awarding of the World Cup bids to Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022.
    blatter ban press conference blatter platini banfifa blatter swiss criminal investigation thomas lkl_00024607Wolfgang Niersbach fifa sign zurich Michel Platini EFAprince aliDavid NakhidTokyo Sexwalefootball jerome champagneSheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al KhalifaGianni InfantinoMusa Bility01 Sepp Blatter FILEMichel Platini - S048397025South Korean FIFA presidential candidate Chung Mong-Joonjerome valcke fifaLoretta Lynch photoprince ali fifa bid septchung moon-jung fifa presidencyfootball platini fif blatterBlatter Japan 7/10/2011Triesman Beckham 7/10/2011Adamu 7/10/2011issa hayatou 2010qatar win 7/10/2011triesman 7/10/2011jack warner april 2011Blatter 2 7/10/2011Bin Hammam 3 7/10/2011Blatter 3 7/10/2011Bin Hammam 7/10/2011FIFA Blatter 21/10/11FIFA HQ 7/10/2011sepp blattergarcia eckert 2012Kirsten Nematandani 2012south korea flageuropol illustrationfifa headquartersjoao havelange 1996chuck blazer 2011franz beckenbauer 2013Joachim Eckert 2012fifa hqmichael garcia 2014FIFA logo FILEfifa hq zurich may

    Story highlights

    • FIFA set to elect new president on Friday
    • Five men are in the running to replace Sepp Blatter
    • New reforms set to be introduced by football's world governing body

    (CNN)A new dawn or a missed opportunity? That's the question facing world football's governing body.

    On Friday, FIFA will finally elect a new president and attempt to move on from one of the most chastening episodes in its history.
      Five men, all with their own ideas and agendas, will fight it out to replace Sepp Blatter and become the new leader of the world game.
      But whoever takes over from Blatter faces an almighty challenge to restore the public's faith in FIFA.
      Arrests, allegations of corruption and wrongdoing have dragged the organization's reputation through the mud.
      Read More
      The Swiss authorities are investigating the bidding process surrounding the 2018 and 2022 World Cups while the U.S. authorities an inquiry of its own going on.
      So can FIFA be saved?
      Jerome Valcke FIFA scandal card
      FIFA scandal collector cards Platini
      FIFA scandal collector cards Joao Havelange
      FIFA scandal collector cards Jeffrey Webb
      FIFA scandal collector cards Charles Blazer
      FIFA scandal collector cards Jack Warner
      FIFA scandal collector cards Hawit
      FIFA scandal collector cards Napout
      FIFA scandal collector cards Mohammed bin Hammam
      FIFA scandal collector cards Reynald Temarii
      FIFA scandal collector cards Eugenio Figueredo
      FIFA scandal collector cards Amos Adamu
      FIFA scandal collector cards Jose Maria Marin
      FIFA scandal collector cards Ricardo Teixeira
      FIFA scandal collector cards Rafael Esquivel
      FIFA scandal collector cards Nicolas Leoz
      FIFA scandal collector cards Bedoya
      FIFA scandal collector cards Jadue
      FIFA scandal collector cards Burga
      FIFA scandal collector cards Callejas
      FIFA scandal collector cards Jimenez
      FIFA scandal collector cards Salguero
      FIFA scandal collector cards Eduardo Li
      FIFA scandal collector cards Trujillo
      FIFA scandal collector cards Harold Mayne-Nicholls
      FIFA scandal collector cards Vasquez
      FIFA scandal collector cards Julio Rocha
      FIFA scandal collector cards Costas Takkas
      FIFA scandal collector cards Chiriboga
      FIFA scandal collector cards Jose Hawilla
      FIFA scandal collector cards Chavez
      FIFA scandal collector cards Nero
      FIFA scandal collector cards Deluca
      FIFA scandal collector cards Meiszner
      FIFA scandal collector cards Osuna
      FIFA scandal collector cards Daryan Warner
      FIFA scandal collector cards Daryll Warner
      FIFA scandal collector cards Alejandro Burzaco
      FIFA scandal collector cards Aaron Davidson
      FIFA scandal collector cards Hugo Jinkis
      FIFA scandal collector cards Mariano Jinkis
      FIFA scandal collector cards Jose Margulies
      How did we get here?

      When Blatter was re-elected as president of FIFA for a fifth time last May few would have predicted how quickly his kingdom would crumble.
      Blatter, who was first elected in 1998, defied the challenge of Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein to win the vote and rejoiced on stage with a rendition of "let's go FIFA" in front of a packed auditorium.
      At that point, there was little indication of what was to follow -- even with the arrests of several football officials in Zurich over allegations of racketeering and money laundering days before his victory.
      The rise and fall of FIFA's Sepp Blatter
      Days later, with FIFA still in shock at the arrests of several officials, Blatter announced he would lay down his mandate.
      Now, less than a year on, he has been ostracized, banned from all football related activities with that suspension set to continue until 2022.
      Blatter, whose eight-year ban was reduced by two years by the FIFA appeals committee, was found guilty of breaches surrounding a $2m "disloyal payment" to UEFA president Michel Platini, who was also barred for the same period. He, too, is a mere onlooker with his presidential aspirations spent.
      Blatter is also under investigation by Swiss authorities on "suspicion of criminal mismanagement."
      Both men are set to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport -- but those won't be heard until after the election.

      Who are the candidates?

      Five men are all hoping to replace Blatter at the top of world football with 207 of the 209 members set to vote with two countries suspended.
      Gianni Infantino, the general secretary of UEFA, the European governing body, has been in bullish mood ahead of the election.
      Gianni Infantino: I'm nobody's 'puppet' in FIFA race
      Despite having to fend off accusations that he is standing as a proxy of Platini, the 45-year-old has claimed he is confident of receiving a number of votes from Africa despite the continent's governing body having pledged to support another candidate.
      That candidate is Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, who believes he is in pole position to win with votes from Africa and Asia.
      Sheikh Salman denies human rights allegations
      Sheikh Salman, head of the Asian Football Confederation and former leader of Bahrain's FA, has seen his campaign dogged by allegations of human rights abuses -- which he has strongly rejected.
      He told CNN that he had "nothing to hide" and has been used as a "political tool".
      Prince Ali, who claimed 73 votes in last year's election, may struggle this time around, with his own confederation expected to back Sheikh Salman. The Jordanian prince has asked FIFA to look into an agreement between the Asian and African football confederations, which he claims will allow the two federations to bloc vote, something he says will give his Bahraini rival an unfair advantage.
      Prince Ali talks sports and Paris terror
      Tokyo Sexwale, the South African candidate, and Jerome Champagne, who has worked for FIFA in the past, are not expected to receive more than a handful of votes between them.
      Champagne, a former French diplomat, previously served as FIFA international relations director, while Sexwale served on the organizing committee for South Africa's 2010 World Cup. He has also presented the South African version of the hit TV show "The Apprentice."

      How the vote works

      Each association gets a single vote which is cast in a secret ballot -- thought not inside a transparent booth as Prince Ali had requested.
      There are 207 votes up for grabs with Kuwait and Indonesia ineligible after breaching FIFA regulations on governmental interference in their respective national associations.
      To win in the opening round of voting a two-thirds majority is required -- if that doesn't happen then a second round of voting will take place where a simple majority will suffice.

      What else is happening?

      FIFA's members will vote on reforms with the governing body trying to ensure it protects itself against the problems which has tarnished its reputation over the years.
      For any proposals to be passed, a 50% turnout is required with 75% of those voting in favor.
      FIFA's acting president Issa Hayatou has already stressed how vital these reforms are to the organization's future.
      One of the ideas being put forward is the abolition of the 24-member executive committee with a new 37-seat FIFA council being set up in its place.
      The council will be responsible for strategy and overseeing the daily workload with members elected by national associations of their respective regions.
      Other reforms include term limits for the president or member of the council and the disclosure of compensation and salary paid to key figures.
      An increase in the number of women on the council, six of the 37 seats on the new council -- 16% -- will be reserved for women, and the streamlining of committees from 26 to nine will also be voted on.
      FIFA: Could a woman fix football's world governing body?
      FIFA: Could a woman fix football's world governing body?

      Where can I follow the latest developments?

      CNN's Alex Thomas is live on the ground from Zurich and will have all the latest from the election.
      You can read up on FIFA's recent troubles in bite-size form here.
      You can follow Alex here on Twitter while you can also keep an eye on our Twitter and CNN Sport Facebook page.

