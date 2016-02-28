Story highlights Vonn in remarakable comeback

(CNN) Just 24 hours after being evacuated off the Andorra slopes on a sled with a hairline fracture of the left knee, the redoubtable Lindsey Vonn was back to take the lead in the two-legged World Cup super-combined event in Soldeu.

When the 31-year-old American took a crashing fall in the high speed super-G event Saturday, there were real fears for her future, particularly with a long history of knee injuries.

But X-rays revealed Vonn had not sustained ligament damage, although there was still the fracture.

Even with this more optimistic prognosis, few believed Vonn would risk her injury in a World Cup competition, particularly one which requires skiers to complete a super-G event, followed by a slalom test through gates, with the skier with the fastest time over the two legs declared the winner.

There was not a fairytale ending as, not surprisingly, Vonn lost ground in the slalom and eventually wound up 13th overall behind winner Marie-Michel Gagnon of Canada.

