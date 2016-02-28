Breaking News

    Lindsey Vonn defies the odds to extend World Cup lead in Andorra

    By Paul Gittings, CNN

    Updated 0031 GMT (0831 HKT) February 29, 2016

    Lindsey Vonn competes despite knee injury
    Lindsey Vonn competes despite knee injury

      Lindsey Vonn competes despite knee injury

    Story highlights

    • Vonn in remarakable comeback
    • Led super-combined after first leg
    • Eventually finished 13th
    • Suffered serious knee injury Saturday

    (CNN)Just 24 hours after being evacuated off the Andorra slopes on a sled with a hairline fracture of the left knee, the redoubtable Lindsey Vonn was back to take the lead in the two-legged World Cup super-combined event in Soldeu.

    When the 31-year-old American took a crashing fall in the high speed super-G event Saturday, there were real fears for her future, particularly with a long history of knee injuries.
      But X-rays revealed Vonn had not sustained ligament damage, although there was still the fracture.
      Lindsey Vonn is stretchered away on a sled after crashing out of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup women's Super-G in Soldeu, Andorra.
      Photos: Lindsey Vonn crashes out of Soldeu super G
      Lindsey Vonn is stretchered away on a sled after crashing out of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup women's Super-G in Soldeu, Andorra.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 9
      The event was delayed amid strong snow and winds Saturday.
      Photos: Lindsey Vonn crashes out of Soldeu super G
      The event was delayed amid strong snow and winds Saturday.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 9
      Vonn crashed towards the end of her run. She looked like she was about to register the fastest time of the day when she crashed.
      Photos: Lindsey Vonn crashes out of Soldeu super G
      Vonn crashed towards the end of her run. She looked like she was about to register the fastest time of the day when she crashed.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 9
      The U.S. ski star has been on fine form this season.
      Photos: Lindsey Vonn crashes out of Soldeu super G
      The U.S. ski star has been on fine form this season.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 9
      She led the overall World Cup standings heading into Saturday's super G competition in Soldeu.
      Photos: Lindsey Vonn crashes out of Soldeu super G
      She led the overall World Cup standings heading into Saturday's super G competition in Soldeu.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 9
      Vonn raises her arms after crossing the finish line at Cortina d'Ampezzo earlier in 2016.
      Photos: Lindsey Vonn crashes out of Soldeu super G
      Vonn raises her arms after crossing the finish line at Cortina d'Ampezzo earlier in 2016.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 9
      That victory was Vonn's 37th in World Cup downhill races, more than any other skier.
      Photos: Lindsey Vonn crashes out of Soldeu super G
      That victory was Vonn's 37th in World Cup downhill races, more than any other skier.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 9
      Vonn (center) stands on the podium with Larisa Yurkiw of Canada (L) and Laura Gut of Switzerland (R) who finished second and third respectively at Cortina d'Ampezzo.
      Photos: Lindsey Vonn crashes out of Soldeu super G
      Vonn (center) stands on the podium with Larisa Yurkiw of Canada (L) and Laura Gut of Switzerland (R) who finished second and third respectively at Cortina d'Ampezzo.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 9
      A delighted Vonn celebrates by spraying champagne over her bystanders.
      Photos: Lindsey Vonn crashes out of Soldeu super G
      A delighted Vonn celebrates by spraying champagne over her bystanders.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 9
      Even with this more optimistic prognosis, few believed Vonn would risk her injury in a World Cup competition, particularly one which requires skiers to complete a super-G event, followed by a slalom test through gates, with the skier with the fastest time over the two legs declared the winner.
      There was not a fairytale ending as, not surprisingly, Vonn lost ground in the slalom and eventually wound up 13th overall behind winner Marie-Michel Gagnon of Canada.
      Vonn posted her intention to compete on her Facebook page on the morning of the event although she clearly still had doubts about racing.
      "Drained my knee a few times and it's feeling a little better. Going to go up on the hill and see how it feels. Wish me luck!!" she said.
      A two and a half hour delay due to adverse weather conditions would hardly have helped, but Vonn did eventually power from the gate from start number 20 and set the fastest time in the opening section, posting 57.04 seconds.
      In second place was improving teammate Laurenne Ross with Lara Gut of Switzerland in third place.
      Gut is battling with Vonn for the overall World Cup title, taking all the skiing disciplines into account, trailing her by just eight points going into Sunday's racing, but lost further ground as she failed to finish the slalom.
      Vonn's 20 points left her 28 points ahead in that battle.
      It's certainly been an eventful few weeks for Vonn, featuring in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, sporting only body paint, then wrapping up her 20th World Cup crystal globe while having to make an apology to a key sponsor for a Facebook posting, quickly deleted, which saw her smashing her skis with a hammer.
      Lindsey Vonn screams with joy after clocking a time of one minute and 37.01 seconds in the women's World Cup downhill event at Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
      Photos: Lindsey Vonn breaks World Cup downhill record
      Lindsey Vonn screams with joy after clocking a time of one minute and 37.01 seconds in the women's World Cup downhill event at Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 7
      The impressive run would be good enough for the American skier to win the event.
      Photos: Lindsey Vonn breaks World Cup downhill record
      The impressive run would be good enough for the American skier to win the event.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 7
      Vonn raises her arms after crossing the finish line at Cortina d'Ampezzo.
      Photos: Lindsey Vonn breaks World Cup downhill record
      Vonn raises her arms after crossing the finish line at Cortina d'Ampezzo.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 7
      The victory was Vonn's 37th in World Cup downhill races, more than any other skier.
      Photos: Lindsey Vonn breaks World Cup downhill record
      The victory was Vonn's 37th in World Cup downhill races, more than any other skier.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 7
      Vonn (center) stands on the podium with Larisa Yurkiw of Canada (L) and Laura Gut of Switzerland (R) who finished second and third respectively.
      Photos: Lindsey Vonn breaks World Cup downhill record
      Vonn (center) stands on the podium with Larisa Yurkiw of Canada (L) and Laura Gut of Switzerland (R) who finished second and third respectively.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 7
      A delighted Vonn celebrates by spraying champagne over her bystanders.
      Photos: Lindsey Vonn breaks World Cup downhill record
      A delighted Vonn celebrates by spraying champagne over her bystanders.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 7
      Vonn is flanked by Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein and Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany on the podium after her super-G victory at Cortina.
      Photos: Lindsey Vonn breaks World Cup downhill record
      Vonn is flanked by Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein and Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany on the podium after her super-G victory at Cortina.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 7
