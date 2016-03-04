Story highlights One sports writer says Bud Collins covered tennis like no one before or since

Collins was known for wacky trousers and an infectious enthusiasm for the game

He also covered baseball, Muhammad Ali and politics

(CNN) Bud Collins, the legendary tennis writer who was the first newspaper scribe to regularly appear on sports broadcasts, died Friday. He was 86.

Collins was beloved for his cheerful and enthusiastic coverage of a sport he covered for almost 50 years.

Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated writes of him: "He covered the sport like no one before or since. Funny but smart. Sometimes earnestly, other times lightheartedly."

Collins literally wrote the history of tennis -- a book entitled "The Bud Collins History of Tennis: An Authoritative Encyclopedia and Record Book."

Other tennis writers who had a question about the sport's history or the significance of an event would rely on Collins. He himself was an encyclopedia.

