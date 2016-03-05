Breaking News

    FIS World Cup: Marcel Hirscher doubles up at Kranjska Gora

    Updated 1951 GMT (0351 HKT) March 6, 2016

    Marcel Hirscher takes first place in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup men's Giant Slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.
    • Hirscher wins giant slalom and slalom at Kranjska Gora
    • Austrian almost certain to claim overall World Cup title
    • Kristoffersen wraps up slalom crystal globe

    (CNN)Marcel Hirscher, all but guaranteed his fifth consecutive overall World Cup title, completed a weekend double by claiming the slalom event in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Sunday.

    It followed the dominant Austrian's giant slalom win of the day before and was his eighth of the season.
      He relegated Henrik Kristoffersen to second place, but the Norwegian sealed the discipline's crystal globe.
      Hirscher has extended his lead in the overall standings to 353 points over Kristoffersen with only six races remaining of the 2016 season.
      Italian Stefano Gross completed the podium in the slalom.
      "It's incredible, it's my first crystal globe!" said 21-year-old Kristoffersen, who signaled Saturday that he would not attempt to compete in the speed events such as downhill or super-G which make up the bulk of the remainder of the season.
      But it's been a remarkably consistent season for the rising star, with 12 podium spots.

      "Henrik has assured us that he won't take part in the super-G, but maybe that was a joke," Hirscher said Saturday after wrapping up his giant slalom win from Alexis Pinturault of France and Kristoffersen.
      "It is obviously a very special day for me," Hirscher added. "Looking at my statistics, this has been my best year. But is has also been the season where I have had to fight the hardest."
      "(The day's) first run was maybe the most difficult run I have ever skied in eight years of World Cup giant slalom. It was so bumpy and rough," Hirscher said.
      Saturday's win also ensured Hirscher would take his 17th podium place this season and snap up the World Cup giant slalom crystal globe for the second year in a row.
      He leads Pinturault by 111 points with only one giant slalom event remaining in St Moritz later this month.
      Despite the incident, Hirscher finished in second place, 1.25 seconds behind Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway in first and ahead of compatriot Marco Schwarz who finished third.
      "This is horrible," Hirscher said after the event. "This can never happen again. This can be a serious injury." However, he saw a lighter side of the incident later, posting that there was "heavy air traffic in Italy" on his Instagram account.
      "While FIS and its partners aim to use new technology to enhance the fan experience, an accident such as the drone crash cannot happen again," the statement read.
      The 26-year-old won a silver medal in the slalom at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, and is the four-time defending World Cup Overall champion.
      The International Ski Federation (FIS) released a statement on its website, in which they called the drone crash "an unfortunate accident."
