(CNN) Marcel Hirscher, all but guaranteed his fifth consecutive overall World Cup title, completed a weekend double by claiming the slalom event in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Sunday.

It followed the dominant Austrian's giant slalom win of the day before and was his eighth of the season.

He relegated Henrik Kristoffersen to second place, but the Norwegian sealed the discipline's crystal globe.

Hirscher has extended his lead in the overall standings to 353 points over Kristoffersen with only six races remaining of the 2016 season.

Italian Stefano Gross completed the podium in the slalom.

