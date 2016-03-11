Breaking News

    Maria Sharapova: Star's confession 'could reduce punishment'

    By Ravi Ubha, CNN

    Updated 0903 GMT (1703 HKT) March 11, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Sharapova, age 14, plays her first professional tournament in March 2002. She defeated Brie Rippner at the Pacific Life Open in Indian Wells, California.
    Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
    Sharapova, age 14, plays her first professional tournament in March 2002. She defeated Brie Rippner at the Pacific Life Open in Indian Wells, California.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    Sharapova holds up her trophy after she won Wimbledon in July 2004. The 17-year-old defeated Serena Williams in the final for her first Grand Slam title.
    Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
    Sharapova holds up her trophy after she won Wimbledon in July 2004. The 17-year-old defeated Serena Williams in the final for her first Grand Slam title.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    Sharapova serves during the 2006 U.S. Open semifinals. She advanced to beat Justine Henin in the final. It was her second Grand Slam title.
    Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
    Sharapova serves during the 2006 U.S. Open semifinals. She advanced to beat Justine Henin in the final. It was her second Grand Slam title.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    Sharapova is given a painting from the Children of Chernobyl Foundation in July 2007. That year, she became a U.N. global ambassador focused on the Chernobyl Recovery and Development Program.
    Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
    Sharapova is given a painting from the Children of Chernobyl Foundation in July 2007. That year, she became a U.N. global ambassador focused on the Chernobyl Recovery and Development Program.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Sharapova won her third major title at the 2008 Australian Open.
    Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
    Sharapova won her third major title at the 2008 Australian Open.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Off the court, Sharapova has become a fashion icon and a popular spokeswoman for many major companies. Her endorsements have included Nike, Gatorade, Canon and Cole Haan.
    Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
    Off the court, Sharapova has become a fashion icon and a popular spokeswoman for many major companies. Her endorsements have included Nike, Gatorade, Canon and Cole Haan.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    Sharapova falls to her knees after winning the 2012 French Open to complete the career Grand Slam. She also won the French Open in 2014.
    Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
    Sharapova falls to her knees after winning the 2012 French Open to complete the career Grand Slam. She also won the French Open in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    Sharapova, left, at the London 2012 Olympic medal ceremony at Wimbledon with Serena Williams, center, and Victoria Azarenka. Sharapova finished with the silver after losing to Williams in the final.
    Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
    Sharapova, left, at the London 2012 Olympic medal ceremony at Wimbledon with Serena Williams, center, and Victoria Azarenka. Sharapova finished with the silver after losing to Williams in the final.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    Sharapova carries the Olympic torch in Sochi, Russia, during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Winter Olympics.
    Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
    Sharapova carries the Olympic torch in Sochi, Russia, during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Winter Olympics.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    A shopper in Shanghai, China, walks past a Nike advertisement featuring Sharapova.
    Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
    A shopper in Shanghai, China, walks past a Nike advertisement featuring Sharapova.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    Sharapova signs autographs after winning a match at last year&#39;s Australian Open. She later announced she had tested positive for banned drug meldonium and was banned for two years, later reduced to 15 months.
    Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
    Sharapova signs autographs after winning a match at last year's Australian Open. She later announced she had tested positive for banned drug meldonium and was banned for two years, later reduced to 15 months.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    01 maria debut 2002 02 maria 2004 wimbledonMaria Sharapova u.s. openMaria Sharapova chernobylMaria Sharapova australian open 200808 maria model cole haan06 maria french open 2012 07 maria london olympicsMaria Sharapova sochiMaria Sharapova advertisementMaria Sharapova autograph

    Story highlights

    • Sharapova's admission "may reduce ban"
    • WADA wording could also help Russian's case
    • Anti-doping agency stands by its protocols

    (CNN)Maria Sharapova's admission that she failed a drug test could reduce any further punishment she receives, according to a lawyer who has represented athletes in doping cases.

    In a news conference Monday in Los Angeles, Sharapova said she tested positive for meldonium, an anti-ischemic drug the Russian tennis star claimed she had used since 2006 that only became a banned substance this January.
      The five-time grand slam champion -- the world's richest female athlete -- didn't read an email that revealed the 2016 drug list, she added, and that was the reason she continued to take it.
      A provisional suspension begins Saturday, pending determination of the case, with first-time offender Sharapova facing a ban of four years. It likely would drop to two years or less if anti-doping officials find Sharapova didn't intentionally take the drug to enhance performance.
      Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion and the world&#39;s highest-paid female athlete, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/08/tennis/maria-sharapova-doping-questions-tennis/index.html&quot;&gt;admitted that she failed a drug test&lt;/a&gt; at the Australian Open in January. She tested positive for meldonium, a recently banned substance that she said she had taken since 2006 for health issues. She will be provisionally banned by the International Tennis Federation on March 12. Click through the gallery to see other athletes accused of using drugs to boost their careers.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion and the world's highest-paid female athlete, admitted that she failed a drug test at the Australian Open in January. She tested positive for meldonium, a recently banned substance that she said she had taken since 2006 for health issues. She will be provisionally banned by the International Tennis Federation on March 12. Click through the gallery to see other athletes accused of using drugs to boost their careers.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 17
      In February, New York Mets pitcher Jenrry Mejia became the first player to be permanently suspended by Major League Baseball after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. MLB said Mejia tested positive for boldenone, an anabolic steroid that athletes use to increase muscle mass.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      In February, New York Mets pitcher Jenrry Mejia became the first player to be permanently suspended by Major League Baseball after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. MLB said Mejia tested positive for boldenone, an anabolic steroid that athletes use to increase muscle mass.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 17
      New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez confessed to using performance-enhancing drugs in a meeting with the Drug Enforcement Administration in January 2014. Rodriguez told DEA investigators that he had used banned substances, including testosterone cream, testosterone gummies, and human growth hormone, between late 2010 and October 2012. He was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/11/us/alex-rodriguez-suspended/index.html&quot;&gt;suspended&lt;/a&gt; for the entire 2014 season.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez confessed to using performance-enhancing drugs in a meeting with the Drug Enforcement Administration in January 2014. Rodriguez told DEA investigators that he had used banned substances, including testosterone cream, testosterone gummies, and human growth hormone, between late 2010 and October 2012. He was suspended for the entire 2014 season.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 17
      Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay was banned for one year after he tested positive for a prohibited anabolic steroid in 2013. The four-time U.S. champion in the 100 meters received a reduced punishment from the two-year suspension standard for cooperating with authorities. The 4x100 relay team he was on was &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2463618-us-mens-relay-team-reportedly-stripped-of-2012-medal-for-tyson-gay-doping-case&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;stripped of the silver medal&lt;/a&gt; it won in the 2012 Olympics. Gay returned to racing in 2014.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay was banned for one year after he tested positive for a prohibited anabolic steroid in 2013. The four-time U.S. champion in the 100 meters received a reduced punishment from the two-year suspension standard for cooperating with authorities. The 4x100 relay team he was on was stripped of the silver medal it won in the 2012 Olympics. Gay returned to racing in 2014.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 17
      Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in 2011, the year he was National League MVP. He said he took a cream and a lozenge with banned substances while recovering from an injury.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in 2011, the year he was National League MVP. He said he took a cream and a lozenge with banned substances while recovering from an injury.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 17
      In 2013, Lance Armstrong &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/23/us/lance-armstrong-interview/index.html&quot;&gt;admitted to doping throughout his cycling career.&lt;/a&gt; The seven-time Tour de France champion confessed to using testosterone, human growth hormone and blood transfusions to enhance his performance.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      In 2013, Lance Armstrong admitted to doping throughout his cycling career. The seven-time Tour de France champion confessed to using testosterone, human growth hormone and blood transfusions to enhance his performance.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 17
      Mixed martial arts fighter Alistair Overeem failed a random drug test in 2012 and admitted to injecting himself with a substance that contained testosterone, prescribed for a rib injury. He was suspended for nine months.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      Mixed martial arts fighter Alistair Overeem failed a random drug test in 2012 and admitted to injecting himself with a substance that contained testosterone, prescribed for a rib injury. He was suspended for nine months.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 17
      Barry Bonds, baseball&#39;s all-time home run leader, was convicted of an obstruction charge in 2011 after he impeded a grand jury investigating the use of performance-enhancing drugs. Bonds had testified that he thought his personal trainer was giving him arthritis balm and flaxseed oil, not steroids or testosterone.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      Barry Bonds, baseball's all-time home run leader, was convicted of an obstruction charge in 2011 after he impeded a grand jury investigating the use of performance-enhancing drugs. Bonds had testified that he thought his personal trainer was giving him arthritis balm and flaxseed oil, not steroids or testosterone.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 17
      Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing was suspended for four games after testing positive for a drug called human chorionic gonadotropin in 2010.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing was suspended for four games after testing positive for a drug called human chorionic gonadotropin in 2010.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 17
      Cyclist Floyd Landis &lt;a href=&quot;http://news.blogs.cnn.com/2010/05/20/reports-floyd-landis-admits-using-performance-enhancing-drugs/&quot;&gt;admitted in 2010 to using performance-enhancing drugs&lt;/a&gt; for most of his career. Landis used the red-blood-cell booster erythropoietin, known as EPO, along with testosterone, human growth hormone and frequent blood transfusions. He was stripped of his 2006 Tour de France win and suspended from cycling for two years.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      Cyclist Floyd Landis admitted in 2010 to using performance-enhancing drugs for most of his career. Landis used the red-blood-cell booster erythropoietin, known as EPO, along with testosterone, human growth hormone and frequent blood transfusions. He was stripped of his 2006 Tour de France win and suspended from cycling for two years.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 17
      In 2008, Olympic track star Marion Jones was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2008/CRIME/01/11/jones.doping/&quot;&gt;sentenced to six months in prison&lt;/a&gt; for lying to federal prosecutors investigating the use of performance-enhancing substances.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      In 2008, Olympic track star Marion Jones was sentenced to six months in prison for lying to federal prosecutors investigating the use of performance-enhancing substances.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 17
      Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Charles Grant tested positive for banned substances in 2008 and was suspended for the rest of the season.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Charles Grant tested positive for banned substances in 2008 and was suspended for the rest of the season.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 17
      Retired New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister tested positive for a banned diuretic in 2008.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      Retired New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister tested positive for a banned diuretic in 2008.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 17
      Shawne Merriman, then of the San Diego Chargers, was suspended for four games after testing positive for steroids in 2006. He retired in 2013 after eight NFL seasons.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      Shawne Merriman, then of the San Diego Chargers, was suspended for four games after testing positive for steroids in 2006. He retired in 2013 after eight NFL seasons.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 17
      Baseball slugger Mark McGwire evaded questions about steroid use when speaking to Congress in 2005. But in 2010, he &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/US/01/17/mark.mcgwire.steroids/index.html&quot;&gt;admitted that he had used steroids&lt;/a&gt; during the 1990s.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      Baseball slugger Mark McGwire evaded questions about steroid use when speaking to Congress in 2005. But in 2010, he admitted that he had used steroids during the 1990s.
      Hide Caption
      15 of 17
      Home-run hitter Sammy Sosa was among the players who tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs in 2003, according to the New York Times.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      Home-run hitter Sammy Sosa was among the players who tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs in 2003, according to the New York Times.
      Hide Caption
      16 of 17
      Former NFL linebacker Bill Romanowski appeared on &quot;60 Minutes&quot; in 2005 and admitted to using steroids and human growth hormone during his career.
      Photos: Athletes and doping in the era of PEDs
      Former NFL linebacker Bill Romanowski appeared on "60 Minutes" in 2005 and admitted to using steroids and human growth hormone during his career.
      Hide Caption
      17 of 17
      01 doping allegations07 doping allegations Mejia02 doping allegations04 doping allegations Gay05 doping allegations Braunlance armstrong racing06 doping allegations Overeem Barry bondsBrian Cushing PED03 doping allegationsmarion jonesCharles Grant PEDDeuce McAllister PEDShawne Merriman PEDmark mgwiresammy sosaBill Romanowski PED
      Her revelation surprised the tennis world, not only because the 28-year-old is known as one of the most professional players around, but because in the overwhelming majority of incidents when players fail a test and are initially notified, they keep it quiet.
      Read More
      "Ordinarily in these cases, the athlete is either disputing that the substance was in the body, that the samples weren't handled correctly, that there's some sort of explanation that absolves them entirely," Steven Thompson, a trial lawyer with Chicago-based Nixon Peabody, told CNN.
      "She doesn't take that position. She's not saying this was something someone slipped into a water bottle, or anything like that.
      "Her position is, as I understand it, she did take this as a prescribed drug product for many years, and unfortunately didn't realize that it had gone on the banned list. It's not an excuse, but it's a reason that may have an impact on the ultimate outcome."

      A technicality?

      Another factor that may help Sharapova, Thompson said, is inconsistent wording in the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list.
      Sharapova knew meldonium by another name, mildronate, and when WADA announced in September a set of substances that were to be added to the 2016 list, it used both names. "Meldonium" was immediately followed by "mildronate" in parentheses.
      CNN Sports Analyst: Sharapova&#39;s announcement a &quot;smart move&quot;
      maria sharapova tennis fail drug test sot_00001403

        JUST WATCHED

        CNN Sports Analyst: Sharapova's announcement a "smart move"

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      CNN Sports Analyst: Sharapova's announcement a "smart move" 04:54
      When the official list was released this year, only meldonium was utilized.
      "There may be some allowance for this particular set of circumstances and that may be considered something that could be a mitigating factor," said Thompson, even though Sharapova's lawyer, John Haggerty, told CNN this week that no one in Sharapova's entourage consulted the 2016 list.
      "I think it's an argument they will make and it could have some impact on the ultimate decision on the length of the penalty."
      WADA spokesman Ben Nichols stood by his agency's protocols.
      "We give the scientific names of substances because different products around the world can be called by different names, so we give the scientific names of the particular substance that is banned," he told CNN. "And that's the way the list has been created over the years. Expert analysis from scientists.
      "And then of course it's up to the sports and the national anti-doping agencies to communicate those changes to their athletes as they see fit. We believe it's the right process that's been carried out over the years."

      Sharapova should 'pay'

      Serena Williams, a 21-time grand slam champion, praised her bitter rival for having "the courage" to come clean but former men's No. 1 Rafael Nadal was harsher, telling reporters ahead of this week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California that Sharapova should "pay" for her error if she was deemed to have been negligent.
      Haggerty said Sharapova has taken 500 milligrams of meldonium "on a regular basis" for 10 years, one of several medications used to treat various ailments.
      The drug's inventor Ilvar Kalvins, meanwhile, told CNN that athletes who train at high levels could suffer heart attacks if they suddenly stop using the drug, which was first manufactured 32 years ago and used by the Soviet military in the Afghan war of the 1980s.
      Should Sharapova be banned? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page
      Inventor: Banning meldonium may kill athletes
      sharapova drug inventor meldonium intv chance _00024028

        JUST WATCHED

        Inventor: Banning meldonium may kill athletes

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Inventor: Banning meldonium may kill athletes 03:23
      Sponsors suspend deals with Sharapova
      Sponsors suspend deals with Sharapova

        JUST WATCHED

        Sponsors suspend deals with Sharapova

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Sponsors suspend deals with Sharapova 04:53

      CNN's Matthew Chance contributed to this report