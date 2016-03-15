Story highlights Conte to resign as Italy coach after Euro 2016

Says he wants to return to club role

Former Juventus boss linked with Chelsea

(CNN) Is Antonio Conte about to swap the blue of Italy for the blue of Chelsea?

The 46-year-old has announced he will step down as coach of the national team after Euro 2016, revealing he is keen to go back to club management.

That will only intensify rumors that he is poised to be installed at English Premier League club Chelsea, which is searching for a new boss to take over next season.

"I feel that I must return to managing a club with the opportunity of coaching every day," the former Juventus coach said on his official Facebook page

"At this time all of our concentration is focused on (Euro 2016) where we will try with work and sacrifice to take advantage of our potential.

Read More