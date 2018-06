Story highlights Italian clinches World Cup downhill title

Aksel Lund Svindal second overall

Beat Feuz wins final race in St. Moritz

Injured Vonn presented women's trophy

(CNN) Peter Fill became the first Italian to clinch alpine skiing's World Cup downhill title after winning a four-man shootout in the season's final race in St. Moritz Wednesday.

The 33-year-old came 10th with a cautious run in Switzerland to climb above injured Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal in the 2015-16 competition.

Svindal, who was absent after a knee operation following a crash in Kitzbuehel in January, finished second in the standings ahead of Fill's compatriot Dominik Paris in third.

Meanwhile in the women's downhill, Swiss skier Fabienne Suter climbed into second place in the standings with a runner-up spot behind Wednesday's race winner Mirjam Puchner of Austria.

Lindsey Vonn had already wrapped up her eighth World Cup downhill title in February before ending her season due to a fractured knee.

Lindsey Vonn clinched the World Cup downhill title before injury ended her season.