    Australian Grand Prix: Nico Rosberg takes incident-packed F1 opener

    By Paul Gittings, CNN

    Updated 1656 GMT (0056 HKT) March 21, 2016

    McLaren driver Fernando Alonso walks away from the wreckage of his car after colliding with the Haas of Esteban Gutierrez during the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday.
    'Lucky to be here'McLaren driver Fernando Alonso walks away from the wreckage of his car after colliding with the Haas of Esteban Gutierrez during the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday.
    Alonso&#39;s car crashed into the wall at 200mph, flipping through the air before coming to rest upside down.
    Remarkable escapeAlonso's car crashed into the wall at 200mph, flipping through the air before coming to rest upside down.
    Alonso said he &quot;saw a little space to get out of the car&quot; and did so as quickly as could so that his mother, watching the race at home, could see he was safe.
    'It was a scary moment'Alonso said he "saw a little space to get out of the car" and did so as quickly as could so that his mother, watching the race at home, could see he was safe.
    Seconds after the accident, Alonso was on his feet and able to limp away.
    'I didn't know where I was'Seconds after the accident, Alonso was on his feet and able to limp away.
    Alonso (left) and Gutierrez both escaped uninjured from the horrific smash. The two hugged before both were taken for medical assessment.
    Safe - somehow Alonso (left) and Gutierrez both escaped uninjured from the horrific smash. The two hugged before both were taken for medical assessment.
    Alonso sits near the track before being assessed and treated by medics.
    'I spent some of the luck remaining in life'Alonso sits near the track before being assessed and treated by medics.
    Workers remove the remains of the car from the scene of the crash.
    Clearing the wreckageWorkers remove the remains of the car from the scene of the crash.
    A track marshall examines debris following the crash. Alonso recalled: &quot;You are just flying and then you see the sky, the ground, the sky, the ground.&quot;
    'You see the sky, the ground...'A track marshall examines debris following the crash. Alonso recalled: "You are just flying and then you see the sky, the ground, the sky, the ground."
    The wreckage of the car betrays the speed and ferocity of the crash from which Alonso escaped.
    Mangled remainsThe wreckage of the car betrays the speed and ferocity of the crash from which Alonso escaped.
    The remains of Alonso&#39;s car are removed from the track. &quot;I am lucky to be here and thankful to be here,&quot; he said after the accident.
    'Luckiest man alive'The remains of Alonso's car are removed from the track. "I am lucky to be here and thankful to be here," he said after the accident.
    • Nico Rosberg wins Australian GP
    • Teammate Lewis Hamilton second
    • Huge crash involving Fernando Alonso
    • F1 qualfying to revert to old format

    (CNN)Nico Rosberg led a Mercedes one-two in the opening race of the 2016 F1 season in Australia Sunday after Fernando Alonso miraculously walked away unscathed from a terrifying high speed crash.

    Rosberg won by 10 seconds from his teammate and two-time defending world champion Lewis Hamilton with Sebastian Vettel claiming the final podium place for Ferrari.
      Former four-time champion Vettel had led until his final pit stop, having made a superb start off the grid to take early command at Melbourne's Albert Park.
      It was Rosberg's 15th career victory and fourth in a row after dominating the closing races of the 2015 season, with Hamilton having already clinched his third title.
      "It's early days but a perfect start. We need to keep our eyes on the red guys (Ferrari) and keep working," Germany's Rosberg told his team's official Twitter account.
      Aside from the competitive nature of the tussle at the front, the major talking point was the spectacular crash involving former two-time champion Alonso.

      Horror crash

      His McLaren clipped the rear of the Haas of Mexico's Esteban Gutierrez on Turn 3 and flipped into the gravel, finishing hard up to the barrier.
      To the refief of all concerned, the Spaniard was quickly extricated from his car and he was able to walk to the medical center to be checked out.
      "I'm amazed that he walked away but it proves the safety of the cars now, Alonso's relieved teammate Jenson Button told Sky Sports, while Alonso himself also acknowledged he had been fortunate.
      "I think it was a racing thing and sometimes we forget we are going 300 kilometers an hour," he added.
      "It was a very, very scary moment," Gutierrez said.
      "The first thing I saw in the mirror I was really worried. I jumped out as quick as I could and ran to him. It was a really big relief he was OK."
      The race was halted after 18 of 57 laps under the red flag while the debris was cleared away.
      But after the crash, the Mercedes pair were able to run to the finish without making a stop, while Vettel had to come in, leaving Rosberg to race to the finish unchallenged.
      Hamilton, so impressive in qualifying first Saturday, had made an appalling start and immediately slipped to sixth place as Vettel and his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen charged to the front.
      Raikkonen was forced to retire with a blown engine on lap 23, leaving the way clear for home hope Daniel Ricciardo in his Red Bull to take a popular fourth place from Felipe Massa in the Williams.
      Romain Grosjean finished a superb sixth for American team Haas, the first time new entrants to Formula One had scored points in their opening race since Toyota back in 2002.
      Nico Hulkenberg for Force India, Valtteri Bottas in the second Williams and the young Toro Rosso pair of Carlos Sainz Jr. and Max Verstappen completed the points scoring.
      Dutch teenager Verstappen was frustrated though by not being allowed to pass his teammate and vented his spleen over race radio in strong terms.

      New qualifying format 'scrapped'

      Before the start Sunday, F1 chiefs announced they would be scrapping the new style elimination qualifying format, which was only introduced for the first time in Australia.
      Designed to make qualifying more exciting, it appeared to have the opposite affect, with no teams on track in the final four minutes of the final session, Hamilton having already set the fastest time.
      F1 title standings after opening race
      Following a meeting of team principals, it was decided to revert to the old format for the next race in Bahrain in a fortnight's time, but the change still needs to be ratified by the World Motor Sports Council.
      "It shows there is common sense in F1," Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said.
      Will it be third time lucky for Nico Rosberg (right) in 2016? Or will his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton (left) win a third successive Formula One championship?
      Will it be third time lucky for Nico Rosberg (right) in 2016? Or will his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton (left) win a third successive Formula One championship?
      The new Mercedes car showed no signs of slowing over eight days of winter testing Barcelona, putting an impressive 1,294 laps on the clock -- the equivalent of more than 19 races.
      The new Mercedes car showed no signs of slowing over eight days of winter testing Barcelona, putting an impressive 1,294 laps on the clock -- the equivalent of more than 19 races.
      Former F1 race-winner Mark Webber tips Hamilton to be &quot;dangerous&quot; if he shakes off his post-2015 title success hangover.
      Former F1 race-winner Mark Webber tips Hamilton to be "dangerous" if he shakes off his post-2015 title success hangover.
      Rosberg -- Webber&#39;s teammate during his 2006 rookie season at Williams -- won the last three races of 2015 after Hamilton had clinched the third drivers&#39; championship of his career.
      Rosberg -- Webber's teammate during his 2006 rookie season at Williams -- won the last three races of 2015 after Hamilton had clinched the third drivers' championship of his career.
      Webber believes Hamilton &quot;backed off a sniff, two or three percent&quot; after clinching his second successive title at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.
      Webber believes Hamilton "backed off a sniff, two or three percent" after clinching his second successive title at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.
      As well as those three wins, Rosberg claimed six pole positions at the end of last year to give him much-needed momentum ahead of the new season.
      As well as those three wins, Rosberg claimed six pole positions at the end of last year to give him much-needed momentum ahead of the new season.
