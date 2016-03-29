Story highlights Olympic champion Steve Guerdat wins World Cup Jumping final

London (CNN) Olympic champion Steve Guerdat's victory at the Longines International Equestrian Federation (FEI) World Cup Jumping final over the weekend was very much a family affair.

"Yes ... we saw each other ... he's been a rider himself so he knows what it's about," Guerdat told the FEI website, referring to his father Philippe, who was at the show as Chef d'Equipe for the French as the Swiss rider performed faultlessly on his 10-year-old horse Corbinian in Gothenburg, Sweden.

"We come from the same life, the same world so we don't need to talk too much or see each other too often," added the 33-year-old Guerdat, who took home $193,00 in prize money for Sunday's win, bringing his total earnings for the weekend to $260,000.

"We just love each other, and those moments belong to him as much as they belong to me -- like father and son."

It's the second year in a row that Switzerland's Guerdat has triumphed at the FEI World Cup Jumping series as he finished ahead of Harrie Smolders, from the Netherlands, with Germany's Daniel Deusser in third in front of an 11,000-strong crowd at the Scandinavian Arena.

