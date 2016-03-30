Story highlights Timea Bacsinszky through to Miami semifinals

(CNN) She's been enjoying a fantastic run of form at the Miami Open, but Timea Bacsinszky has revealed she had to tell tennis officials to Google the "lucky charm" cheering her on.

Bacsinszky, who has beaten world No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska and No. 5 Simona Halep on her way to the semifinals, had a bit of explaining to do before she could get accreditation for her friend Lara Gut, skiing's new queen of the slopes.

Two weeks ago Gut became the first Swiss woman to lift the overall World Cup Crystal Globe trophy in 26 years, helped by the absence of injured American rival Lindsey Vonn.

But that wasn't enough for tournament officials to know about her, Bacsinszky explained -- so she told them to take to the internet.

"I know Lindsey Vonn is well-known, but the world No. 1 is at your tournament and no one knows it?" the world No. 20 told WTA Insider , describing her attempts to get Gut entry.

