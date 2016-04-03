Story highlights Lucas Di Grassi wins Long Beach ePrix

(CNN) The last time Lucas Di Grassi stood atop a Formula E podium, his joy was cut cruelly short.

The ABT Schaeffler Audi driver took the checkered flag at the Mexico ePrix but was disqualified two hours later when it was discovered his car had contravened weight rules.

To make matters worse, he was not long after instigating wild, champagne spraying celebrations in front of race fans and TV cameras.

There was to be no such disappointment Saturday, however, as the Brazilian driver swept to victory at the Long Beach ePrix in California.

Di Grassi started second on the grid but maneuvered past DS Virgin Racing's Sam Bird to take the lead as the race began to heat up on lap 12.

