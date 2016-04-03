Breaking News

    Formula E: Di Grassi charges to Long Beach ePrix victory

    April 12, 2016

    Story highlights

    • Lucas Di Grassi wins Long Beach ePrix
    • Victory takes him top of Formula E driver standings

    (CNN)The last time Lucas Di Grassi stood atop a Formula E podium, his joy was cut cruelly short.

    The ABT Schaeffler Audi driver took the checkered flag at the Mexico ePrix but was disqualified two hours later when it was discovered his car had contravened weight rules.
      To make matters worse, he was not long after instigating wild, champagne spraying celebrations in front of race fans and TV cameras.
      There was to be no such disappointment Saturday, however, as the Brazilian driver swept to victory at the Long Beach ePrix in California.
      Di Grassi started second on the grid but maneuvered past DS Virgin Racing's Sam Bird to take the lead as the race began to heat up on lap 12.
      He soon set about about stretching his advantage but a spectacular crash involving Nelson Piquet Jr of NEXTEV TCR in the closing stages saw the safety car employed and Di Grassi's cushion drastically curtailed.
      But Di Grassi was the quickest to find form as the race restarted and he closed out the victory in front of Venturri's Stephane Sarrazin in second and ABT Schaeffler Audi teammate Daniel Abt in third.
      More importantly, the victory moves Di Grassi to the top of the overall driver's standings, one point clear of Sebastian Buemi of Renault e.Dams who finished way back in 16th position Saturday yet still picked up two points for recording the fastest lap of the day.
      "I'm very happy to show that if you keep your focus, keep up your work, good results come," Di Grassi said in comments carried by the Formula E official site.
      "From the outside races always look comfortable, this is a tricky track, it's very easy to do mistakes. It's an extremely difficult car to drive on the edge so we had no comfort in winning the race. We just had to focus on making no mistakes."

      A first for Formula E

      Although he started on pole -- in light of fastest qualifier Antonio Felix da Costa's disqualification for a technical infringement -- Bird could only manage a sixth place finish after veering off course and making use of the escape road at Turn 5 shortly after changing to his second car.
      His car was undamaged but it enabled the Mahindra Racing pair of Nick Heidfeld and Bruno Senna to edge into fourth and fifth position respectively.
      Jerome d'Ambrosio -- who finished second in Mexico City but was later awarded the race win after Di Grassi was disqualified -- and Loic Duval, both of Dragon Racing, finished in seventh and eighth respectively.
      Andretti's Simona de Silvestro and Venturi's Mike Conway closed out the points positions. In finishing ninth, de Silvestro became the first female driver to claim points in Formula E.
      Photos: The legend of Long Beach
      Cars have been cruising along Long Beach's racetrack since 1975. It's the oldest street circuit on the map in the United States. "It's become a true classic," says American racing legend Mario Andretti. This photo shows the IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix from 1998.
      Photos: The legend of Long Beach
      Long Beach originally made its name as a seaside resort in the first half of the 20th Century with "The Pike" promenade a famous stop for Californian tourists. "It's the place to be," says Andretti.
      Photos: The legend of Long Beach
      Andretti has a huge place in Long Beach history winning here in F1 and IndyCar. He's also the last American to win a United States Grand Prix. The racing superstar took the checkered flag at the United States GP West which was held at Long Beach in 1977.
      Photos: The legend of Long Beach
      Andretti looks on as son Michael prepares for the 2002 IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix, a race Michael would go on to win, just like his Dad. Michael Andretti is now president of the Andretti Formula E team.
      Photos: The legend of Long Beach
      Formula E headed to the famous Southern California circuit in 2015. Nelson Piquet Jr leads the pack of electric cars under glorious blue skies at last April's race.
      Photos: The legend of Long Beach
      Inaugural champion Piquet Jr. (center) won his first ePrix in Long Beach in 2015. Here the Brazilian celebrates his first place finish for China Racing ahead of Andretti's Jean-Eric Vergne (left) and Abt's Lucas di Grassi (right).
      Photos: The legend of Long Beach
      Like father, like son. Nelson Piquet, seen here in 1983, also won his first Formula One race at Long Beach in 1980.
