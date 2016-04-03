Breaking News

    Bahrain Grand Prix: Nico Rosberg wins as Lewis Hamilton stutters

    Updated 1906 GMT (0306 HKT) April 12, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Nico Rosberg races ahead during the 2016 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.
    Nico Rosberg races ahead during the 2016 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

    Story highlights

    • Nico Rosberg wins Bahrain Grand Prix
    • German holds of challenge of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen

    (CNN)Nico Rosberg made it two F1 wins out of a possible two in 2016 as he stormed to victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

    The Mercedes driver took the opening race of the season in Melbourne last month and was fastest man in the pack again Sunday -- but he was given a helping hand when misfortune befell likely title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.
      Ferrari's Vettel was forced to withdraw on the pre-race formation lap with smoke billowing from his engine.
      Rosberg's Mercedes teammate Hamilton, meanwhile, stuttered from pole position on the grid before colliding with Valtteri Bottas of Williams at turn one.
      Read: F1 championship standings
      Read More
      Hamilton's nightmare start saw his car suffer bodywork damage as he dropped back to seventh position.
      Naturally, Rosberg needed little encouragement to take the lead, a position the German driver would not relinquish.
      "It's been an awesome weekend," Rosberg said shortly after stepping down from the podium. "The key was the start. I got a great getaway and from there I was just trying to control the race."
      Vettel's Ferrari teammate, Kimi Raikkonen, finished second 10.2 seconds behind Rosberg while Hamilton would battle back to finish third.
      The Briton later described the result as "damage limitation" given his troubles at the start to the race.
      Vettel, meanwhile, revealed his frustration at the "very sudden" nature of the incident that ended his race in comments carried by the AFP news agency. But remained confident it was not indicative of wider problems.
      "I think we have reason to be confident (for the remainder of the season) but it caught us by surprise today," he added.
      Lewis Hamilton walks through the paddock in Arabic dress ahead of the 2016 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix.
      Lewis Hamilton walks through the paddock in Arabic dress ahead of the 2016 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix.
      Hamilton is now second in the driver's title race, 17 points behind Rosberg who has a maximum 50 points.
      Three-time world champion, Hamilton, remains nine points clear of Daniel Ricciardo who lies third in the overall standings. Red Bull's Ricciardo finished fourth in Bahrain Sunday, one place ahead of Romain Grosjean of the American Haas team.
      Max Verstappen of Torro Rosso claimed sixth spot ahead of the second Red Bull driven by Daniil Kvyat.
      Felipe Massa of Williams, Bottas in the second Williams and Belgian debutant Stoffel Vandoorne took the final points positions, finishing eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.
      Vandoorne will be especially delighted with his showing given the fact he was filling in for former F1 champion Fernando Alonso who has yet to fully shake off the effects of a horror crash in Melbourne in March.
      Read: Five reasons to watch F1 in 2016
      Read: Formula E racer takes on drone in epic chase
      Mario Andretti is one of only two Americans to win the Formula One world title.
      Photos:
      Mario Andretti is one of only two Americans to win the Formula One world title.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 9
      A young Andretti posing for the cameras at Brands Hatch ahead of the 1970 British Grand Prix. The Italian-American won his only world title in 1978 -- 17 years after Phil Hill became the first American win the F1 drivers&#39; championship.
      Photos:
      A young Andretti posing for the cameras at Brands Hatch ahead of the 1970 British Grand Prix. The Italian-American won his only world title in 1978 -- 17 years after Phil Hill became the first American win the F1 drivers' championship.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 9
      Andretti was active in F1 during one of its darkest safety periods. Here, Andretti is seen with Austrian driver Niki Lauda at Monza. Despite horrendous burns and scarring, Lauda made an incredible comeback to racing just six weeks after nearly losing his life in a crash at the Nurburgring during the 1976 German Grand Prix. &quot;As drivers we had to organize, to make certain demands because nobody would volunteer a safety feature on a racing car because almost every safety feature was a performance penalty.&quot;
      Photos:
      Andretti was active in F1 during one of its darkest safety periods. Here, Andretti is seen with Austrian driver Niki Lauda at Monza. Despite horrendous burns and scarring, Lauda made an incredible comeback to racing just six weeks after nearly losing his life in a crash at the Nurburgring during the 1976 German Grand Prix. "As drivers we had to organize, to make certain demands because nobody would volunteer a safety feature on a racing car because almost every safety feature was a performance penalty."
      Hide Caption
      3 of 9
      Mario Andretti pilots his Lotus Ford car around the Long Beach circuit during the 1977 United States Grand Prix West.
      Photos:
      Mario Andretti pilots his Lotus Ford car around the Long Beach circuit during the 1977 United States Grand Prix West.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 9
      Happy days! Mario Andretti celebrates his win at the 1977 United States GP West at Long Beach. It was one of 12 victories Andretti achieved in Formula One.
      Photos:
      Happy days! Mario Andretti celebrates his win at the 1977 United States GP West at Long Beach. It was one of 12 victories Andretti achieved in Formula One.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 9
      Andretti posing with Sebastian Vettel of Daniel Ricciardo at Monza in 2014 when the pair were teammates at Red Bull Racing. Andretti says F1 is in good hands despite controversies over recent rule changes to qualifying.
      Photos:
      Andretti posing with Sebastian Vettel of Daniel Ricciardo at Monza in 2014 when the pair were teammates at Red Bull Racing. Andretti says F1 is in good hands despite controversies over recent rule changes to qualifying.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 9
      Look at the accident to Alonso in Melbourne. Look at the car!&quot; Andretti told CNN. &quot;He came away to race another day. That&#39;s the bright side of our sport. We&#39;re very responsible about it and learn from every incident -- from that standpoint the sport is in very good hands.&quot;
      Photos:
      Look at the accident to Alonso in Melbourne. Look at the car!" Andretti told CNN. "He came away to race another day. That's the bright side of our sport. We're very responsible about it and learn from every incident -- from that standpoint the sport is in very good hands."
      Hide Caption
      7 of 9
      Mario Andretti tightens the straps on his helmet. Andretti was active in F1 from 1968 to 1982. &quot;Our argument was if we&#39;re smart enough to make the cars faster why can&#39;t we be smart enough to make them safer so the drivers have a chance to race another day?&quot; Andretti explained of his time in F1 during the 1970s.&lt;br /&gt;
      Photos:
      Mario Andretti tightens the straps on his helmet. Andretti was active in F1 from 1968 to 1982. "Our argument was if we're smart enough to make the cars faster why can't we be smart enough to make them safer so the drivers have a chance to race another day?" Andretti explained of his time in F1 during the 1970s.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 9
      Andretti started a total of 128 F1 races. He finished on the podium a total of 19 times. The 1980 United States Grand Prix West (pictured) wasn&#39;t one of his more memorable races -- he retired on the opening lap.
      Photos:
      Andretti started a total of 128 F1 races. He finished on the podium a total of 19 times. The 1980 United States Grand Prix West (pictured) wasn't one of his more memorable races -- he retired on the opening lap.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 9
      Mario andretti 2013andretti brands hatch 1970andretti monza 1976mario andretti 1977 Long Beach lotus mario andretti 1977 long beach podium andretti mario 2004 monzaalonso F1 crash mario andretti long beach profileandretti long beach 1980