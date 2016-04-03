Story highlights Nico Rosberg wins Bahrain Grand Prix

German holds of challenge of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen

(CNN) Nico Rosberg made it two F1 wins out of a possible two in 2016 as he stormed to victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver took the opening race of the season in Melbourne last month and was fastest man in the pack again Sunday -- but he was given a helping hand when misfortune befell likely title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

Ferrari's Vettel was forced to withdraw on the pre-race formation lap with smoke billowing from his engine.

Rosberg's Mercedes teammate Hamilton, meanwhile, stuttered from pole position on the grid before colliding with Valtteri Bottas of Williams at turn one.

