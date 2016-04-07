Photos: Par 3 contest Legendary South African golfer Gary Player was one of nine players to card holes-in-one during the annual Par 3 Contest at Augusta, the traditional curtain-raiser for the Masters. Nine-time major winner Player sunk his ace on the seventh hole, and celebrated accordingly. Hide Caption 1 of 9

U.S. golfer Justin Thomas (C) celebrates with Rickie Fowler after shooting a hole-in-one at the fourth...

...and Fowler immediately followed. The 27-year-old -- one of the favorites for this year's Masters which begins on Thursday -- ensured "back-to-back" holes-in-one by matching his compatriot's effort.

The 2015 Open champion Zach Johnson shot what was the third hole-in-one of the day on the seventh hole.

Eventual winner Jimmy Walker got in on the act at the second hole on his way to going round in a record 19 shots. No winner of the Par 3 Contest has ever gone on to win the Masters.

Englishman Andy Sullivan gets a warm Argentinian embrace from Emiliano Grillo after hitting a hole-in-one on the fourth hole.

Webb Simpson of the United States celebrates with his caddie and the crowd after making a hole-in-one at the ninth. However, playing partner Bubba Watson looked far from impressed, perhaps the pair a hefty wager riding on the event?

American Smylie Kaufman, a Masters debutant, had more luck in the Par 3 Contest than he did in his practice round. He found the hole -- not a bunker --at the eighth.