    Masters 2016: NINE players shoot holes-in-one at Augusta

    By Matias Grez, CNN

    Updated 0812 GMT (1612 HKT) April 8, 2016

    Legendary South African golfer Gary Player was one of nine players to card holes-in-one during the annual Par 3 Contest at Augusta, the traditional curtain-raiser for the Masters. Nine-time major winner Player sunk his ace on the seventh hole, and celebrated accordingly.
    Legendary South African golfer Gary Player was one of nine players to card holes-in-one during the annual Par 3 Contest at Augusta, the traditional curtain-raiser for the Masters. Nine-time major winner Player sunk his ace on the seventh hole, and celebrated accordingly.
    U.S. golfer Justin Thomas (C) celebrates with Rickie Fowler after shooting a hole-in-one at the fourth...
    U.S. golfer Justin Thomas (C) celebrates with Rickie Fowler after shooting a hole-in-one at the fourth...
    ...and Fowler immediately followed. The 27-year-old -- one of the favorites for this year's Masters which begins on Thursday -- ensured "back-to-back" holes-in-one by matching his compatriot's effort.
    ...and Fowler immediately followed. The 27-year-old -- one of the favorites for this year's Masters which begins on Thursday -- ensured "back-to-back" holes-in-one by matching his compatriot's effort.
    The 2015 Open champion Zach Johnson shot what was the third hole-in-one of the day on the seventh hole.
    The 2015 Open champion Zach Johnson shot what was the third hole-in-one of the day on the seventh hole.
    Eventual winner Jimmy Walker got in on the act at the second hole on his way to going round in a record 19 shots. No winner of the Par 3 Contest has ever gone on to win the Masters.
    Eventual winner Jimmy Walker got in on the act at the second hole on his way to going round in a record 19 shots. No winner of the Par 3 Contest has ever gone on to win the Masters.
    Englishman Andy Sullivan gets a warm Argentinian embrace from Emiliano Grillo after hitting a hole-in-one on the fourth hole.
    Englishman Andy Sullivan gets a warm Argentinian embrace from Emiliano Grillo after hitting a hole-in-one on the fourth hole.
    Webb Simpson of the United States celebrates with his caddie and the crowd after making a hole-in-one at the ninth. However, playing partner Bubba Watson looked far from impressed, perhaps the pair a hefty wager riding on the event?
    Webb Simpson of the United States celebrates with his caddie and the crowd after making a hole-in-one at the ninth. However, playing partner Bubba Watson looked far from impressed, perhaps the pair a hefty wager riding on the event?
    American Smylie Kaufman, a Masters debutant, had more luck in the Par 3 Contest than he did in his practice round. He found the hole -- not a bunker --at the eighth.
    American Smylie Kaufman, a Masters debutant, had more luck in the Par 3 Contest than he did in his practice round. He found the hole -- not a bunker --at the eighth.
    Sweden's David Lingmerth aced the seventh.
    Sweden's David Lingmerth aced the seventh.
    Story highlights

    • Record nine holes-in-one at Par 3 Contest
    • Three-time Masters champ Player sunk ace
    • Walker won exhibition event in record 19 shots

    (CNN)Nobody to have won the Par 3 Contest at the Masters has ever gone on to wear Augusta's famous Green Jacket.

    That is a trend Jimmy Walker will be hoping to break after the American was one of a record nine players to shoot holes-in-one on his way to winning the warmup competition Wednesday.
      The previous best was five aces shot in 2002.
      Rickie Fowler, one of the favorites to win the year's first major, also got in on the act, along with 2015 British Open champion Zach Johnson and nine-time major winner Gary Player.
      Below, watch all nine holes-in-one.
